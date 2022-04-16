BBC teases second series of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses in new trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
BBC teases second series of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses in new trailer

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 2:00 pm
BBC release trailer for second series of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses (BBC/PA)
BBC release trailer for second series of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses (BBC/PA)

The BBC has offered a glimpse at the second series of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses with the release of its first trailer.

The highly-anticipated sequel will launch on April 26, starring Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza who return for the adaptation of Blackman’s bestselling novels.

The duo play Callum and Sephy, who are desperately attempting to flee Albion in search of a new life together, while the city reels in the wake of Sephy’s “kidnap”.

In the teaser, Baduza is seen lying close to Rowan, saying: “I just wish it was you and me, no-one else.”

Later in the clip, Rowan adds: “As long as we’re together that’s all that matters to me”, before romantically embracing his co-star.

The books are set in a society divided by racism, in which Sephy is a Cross, a member of the dark-skinned ruling class, and Callum is a Nought, a “colourless” member of the underclass who were once slaves to the Crosses.

Noughts + Crosses
Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza (Ilze Kitshoff/Mammoth Screen/BBC/PA)

Paterson Joseph, Helen Baxendale, Bonnie Mbuli, Jonathan Ajayi, Josh Dylan and Kike Brimah all return to their roles from the first series.

Meanwhile, Top Boy actress Jasmine Jobson joins the cast as Cara, and Endeavour’s Robert Hands will play Clem.

Comedian Judi Love also joins series two as Chidi Abara, starring alongside rapper and comedian Michael Dapaah who plays Mensah, a powerful and well-known TV personality.

In the series, the pair appear as chatshow hosts who have a fractious relationship.

The four-part series, filmed in South Africa, was written by Lydia Adetunji and Jerome Bucchan-Nelson, directed by Koby Adom and produced by Sarah Lewis.

The full series will air on BBC iPlayer on April 26 and it will also air weekly on BBC One.

