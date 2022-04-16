New drone footage offers behind-the-scenes glimpse at ITV daytime shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

New drone footage offers behind-the-scenes glimpse at ITV daytime shows

By Press Association
April 16, 2022, 7:26 pm
This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby with drone between them and camera (Ken McKay/PA)
This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby with drone between them and camera (Ken McKay/PA)

Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Lorraine Kelly are among the daytime stars to feature in a new video offering a glimpse behind the scenes of their ITV shows.

The 60-second clip takes viewers on a tour of the daytime studios, corridors and crew that help to deliver the live television programmes each weekday.

Through the use of a special first person view (FPV) drone, fans can watch never-seen-before moments from Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

A host of other daytime presenters can be seen preparing for their shows, including Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway and Laura Tobin.

Loose Women panellists Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Kelle Bryan and Katie Piper also feature, as well as model Lisa Snowdon and fashion consultant Gok Wan.

The FPV drone was used to capture the unique angles during a typical morning at Television Centre in White City, London.

Women of the Year Awards 2021
Lorraine Kelly (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Olivia Heriot-Walker, creative head for promos and commercial at ITV Studio Daytime, said: “The promo was filmed one morning between shows and during commercial breaks under the direction of Aaron Bott.

“Our drone operator Andrew had to wear a headset to see the same perspective as the drone to allow precise movements in tight interior spaces, and Matt Creed, our dubbing mixer, later added each programme’s title music with genuine broadcast noises all recorded live from the galleries.

“It was great to work with all of the talent and crews to capture this alternative perspective within the exciting studio environment.”

GMB, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women air weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

