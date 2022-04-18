Susanna Reid sends Piers Morgan good luck message ahead of his TV return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Susanna Reid has wished Piers Morgan good luck ahead of the launch of his new broadcasting venture.

Morgan is returning to screens with his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, which is launching via TalkTV in the UK on April 25.

While promoting the show last week, the former Good Morning Britain presenter, 57, said Reid, who he previously dubbed his “TV wife”, had not yet sent him a congratulatory message.

Susanna Reid wished Piers Morgan good luck (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Has she wished me good luck? I don’t think she has actually, but there’s still time. I’m sure she will, we stay in touch.

“It’s difficult you know, we had this arranged marriage and it turned out to be very successful. And then we suddenly got divorced one afternoon, that was it…

“So I went from seeing Susanna Reid in her curlers at 4am every day… to not seeing her. So we stay in touch through texting and stuff, but it is a bit you know, it was all a bit dramatic and sad really.

“I think we both feel that, we both felt like we have one of the great kind of on-screen chemistries and it all got ended, in my opinion, in a rather sort of silly way.

“But their loss is going to be TalkTV’s gain. And Piers Morgan Uncensored will fill that terrible void that you’ve all been feeling in the last year. Don’t worry, the wait is nearly over.”

The former tabloid editor has since shared a picture of a WhatsApp message from Reid saying “Good Luck”. Posting it on Twitter, Morgan captioned it with capital letters writing: “BREAKING NEWS.”

Reid, 51, and Morgan co-presented ITV’s flagship morning show together for more than five years and became a popular presenting duo.

But their TV partnership ended abruptly after Morgan departed the ITV breakfast show last year after he said he did not believe claims made by the Duchess of Sussex during her headline-grabbing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The broadcast, during which Morgan stormed off the ITV set, was the most complained-about TV episode of 2021, prompting more than 50,000 complaints to Ofcom, who later said Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the broadcasting code over Morgan’s controversial comments.

Huge good luck – and a couple of eye-rolls for old times’ sake 😉 https://t.co/xi5XeuGFfs — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) April 18, 2022

Alluding to her famous on-screen eye roll when seated next to Morgan, Reid shared an article tweeting: “Huge good luck – and a couple of eye-rolls for old times’ sake.”

Following Morgan’s ITV departure, no permanent replacement has been announced, with stars like Richard Madeley and others appearing in a rotating cast of guest presenters.

TalkTV will launch with shows from Morgan, Sharon Osbourne and The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn on April 25.

The launch schedule will start with The News Desk at 7pm, hosted by Newton Dunn, followed by Morgan’s global show Uncensored at 8pm, broadcasting from studio facilities in Ealing, west London, and with The Talk, featuring Osbourne, airing on weeknights at 9pm.

Uncensored will stream on Fox Nation in the US and will air on Sky News Australia.

TalkTV will broadcast 24/7 on Sky (526), Virgin Media (627), Freeview (237) and Freesat (217) and will be available via online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube.