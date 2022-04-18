AJ Odudu on having to jump through ‘many more hoops’ than white peers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
AJ Odudu on having to jump through ‘many more hoops’ than white peers

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 12:02 am
AJ Odudu attending the Brit Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)
AJ Odudu has said she knows in her “heart of hearts” that she has had to jump through “many more hoops” than some of her white counterparts.

The TV presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 34, spoke about the challenges she has faced in her career during an interview with Women’s Health.

Odudu, who appears on the cover of the May issue, said: “Even if you don’t get told (that you need to work harder to get half as far as white peers), you feel it.

“The opportunities you get and the things that you do, you know in your heart of hearts that you’ve had to jump through many more hoops than your counterparts.”

Speaking about the importance of being authentic in her professional and private lives, she added: “Luckily, I feel confident in many spaces, but when I’m not, I do have to remind myself that it’s quite a brave thing to be yourself – which sounds so ridiculous!

“But in a world where we’ve got so many references of how to be, what to look like, where to travel – when you are yourself amid all of that, it’s quite like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve waded through it. And I’m still me’.”

Odudu, originally from Blackburn, was a finalist in the 2021 series of Strictly, alongside professional partner Kai Widdrington, but was forced to pull out of the live event after suffering a torn ligament.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
AJ Odudu with her Strictly pro partner Kai Widdrington (BBC/PA)

She described the evening as like a “sweet dream and a beautiful nightmare”.

The TV star added: “It was absolutely amazing. I got to wear the dress I was going to wear for my show dance; I wanted to get to the final and I got to the final.

“But it was also that realisation of, ‘Oh my gosh, I cannot believe that I’m not on that stage because I’ve got this injury! Are you joking?’

“Now, I kind of feel guilty that I was so hard on myself initially. I thought, ‘How were you so angry at your body, which has done so much. Like, at least 10 hours a day for 13 weeks’.

“Yes I have this body that let me down, but, actually, it carried me to the final; it did what it needed to do.”

Odudu said her exercise goals when her ankle is back to full strength entail being “more flexible” with her routine.

“To exercise when I feel alert and good and then my body will respond to that,” she said.

“And just chill out when my body is telling me to.”

Read the full interview in the May issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale now.

