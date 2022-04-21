Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley announces baby news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley announces baby news

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 1:36 pm
Catherine Tyldesley with her husband, Tom Pitfield (Steve Parsons/PA)
Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley has given birth to her second child.

The 38-year-old shared a photo of the baby girl’s tiny feet with her 646,000 Instagram followers.

Her husband, Tom Pitfield, whom she married in 2016, wrote: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful daughter has arrived.

“We are grateful beyond words and feel overjoyed that our family is complete.”

The couple, who already have a seven-year-old son, Alfie, did not reveal the newborn’s name.

Fellow Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn was among those sending their best wishes, writing: “Congratulations to you & your beautiful family. I can’t wait to meet her.”

Sally Dynevor, another star of the ITV soap, said “Congratulations” and posted a smiling face emoji.

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher described the news as “gorgeous”, adding: “Ah, many congratulations to you all.”

In 2019, Tyldesley competed on Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with Johannes Radebe, eventually becoming the fifth to be eliminated.

Strictly professional Amy Dowden posted a series of love heart emojis under her post.

Tyldesley announced she was leaving Coronation Street in December 2017 and her final scenes aired in August 2018.

She had played Eva Price for seven years.

