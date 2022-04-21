Joe Lycett paints future in which Grayson Perry has ‘succumbed to measles’ at 72

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Joe Lycett paints future in which Grayson Perry has ‘succumbed to measles’ at 72

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 2:09 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 3:07 pm
Joe Lycett visits the studio in Grayson’s Art Club (Channel 4/PA)
Joe Lycett has created a newspaper front page depicting a future in which Grayson Perry has died aged 72 after “succumbing to measles”.

As part of Channel 4 show Grayson’s Art Club, the comedian painted the cover of The Daily Plop and predicted what the world will be like on April 13 2032.

Its lead story told how he had been forced to apologise to This Morning presenter Alison Hammond following a court case but did not reveal what over.

His headline read, Lycett Apology: I Will Pay Damages To Alison Hammond and ran with the subtitle of Disgraced Funnyman Appears In Court.

The fake story was credited to journalist and GB News presenter Dan Wootton.

A second story on the cover announced the death of programme host and Turner Prize-winning artist Perry at 72 from measles.

Upon seeing the painting, Perry, currently 62, joked: “It’s nice to know I am still on the front page when I die.”

Perry has owned a teddy bear called Alan Measles since he was a child and has described the toy as a “perfect role model”.

Grayson and Philippa Perry look at Joe Lycett’s painting (Channel 4/PA)

A third story, meanwhile, detailed how chefs are disagreeing over how to cook the final egg.

The episode, which is themed around The Future, will also see Lycett reflect on how art helps him switch off from his work when it airs on Friday.

In a preview clip, he says: “There’s the thing about being a freelancer where I feel like if I am not working then I am wasting time.

“But there is something about when I am doing a painting, because I am a comedian I feel like I am indulgent, that I should be writing jokes rather than making paintings.

“And what I liked about today is that I made a painting and my agent can’t tell me off for not writing any jokes.”

Grayson and wife Philippa Perry, a psychotherapist and author, are inviting the public to make their own artworks on the theme of the Queen to mark the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, with submissions open online.

The episode with Joe Lycett airs on Channel 4 on Friday at 8pm.

