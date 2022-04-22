Lee Ingleby to star in new drama series based on Raoul Moat manhunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lee Ingleby to star in new drama series based on Raoul Moat manhunt

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 3:00 am
Lee Ingleby to star in new drama series based on Raoul Moat manhunt (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A new true crime drama series focusing on the story behind Britain’s biggest manhunt, the search for Raoul Moat, has started filming.

The Hunt For Raoul Moat will be told through the eyes of those who sought to bring the violent killer to justice.

The ITV series will star Inspector George Gently’s Lee Ingleby as senior Northumbria Police officer Neil Adamson, Sonya Cassidy as local journalist Diane Barnwell and Matt Stokoe as Moat.

Moat was released from Durham prison in July 2010 and went on the run after shooting three people in 24 hours.

Despite Northumbria Police’s best efforts he evaded them for over a week, threatening to kill police officers and members of the public.

The manhunt concluded with Moat’s death by suicide following a six-hour stand-off.

Arqiva British Academy Television Awards – Arrivals – London
Matt Stokoe will portray violent killer Raoul Moat (Ian West/PA)

ITV said its drama will focus on the innocent victims of Moat’s crimes, Christopher Brown, Samantha Stobbart and PC David Rathband; the police officers who put themselves in the firing line as well as the local journalist who sought to tell the story set in the landscape of sensationalist media reporting.

Other cast members include Vineeta Rishi, Sally Messham, Samantha Stobbart and Josef Davis.

The drama is written by novelist and screenwriter Kevin Sampson.

“The hunt for Raoul Moat gripped me from the start, as it was the first such case to be covered ‘live’ by the new 24-hour news channels in the UK,” said Sampson.

“Even then, it interested me that Moat was being portrayed by some as a ‘legend’ in spite of the brutality of his crimes.

“In 2022, violence against women remains rife and is all too often accompanied by a victim-blaming agenda.

“I hope this drama will go some way to condemning this narrative.”

