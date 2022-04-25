TalkTV launch to feature Piers Morgan interview with Donald Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
TalkTV launch to feature Piers Morgan interview with Donald Trump

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 2:47 am
Piers Morgan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Piers Morgan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fledgling news channel TalkTV will launch on Monday with an exclusive Piers Morgan interview with Donald Trump.

The new venture from News UK will air on linear TV platforms as well as online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube.

Morgan’s new global show, Uncensored, will launch via TalkTV in the UK, Fox Nation in the US and Sky News in Australia.

The former tabloid editor’s programme has already made headlines after a Twitter spat was prompted by a promotional clip appearing to show the former US president storming off camera after being challenged about his claims the 2020 US election was “stolen” from him.

Mr Trump released a statement claiming Morgan “attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me” before Morgan urged the public to “watch the interview – it will all be there”.

The launch schedule for Monday April 25 will start with The News Desk with The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn.

The show will use News UK’s stable of journalists, including The Times’ political team, The Sun’s showbiz desk and talkSPORT correspondents.

Former Good Morning Britain host and tabloid editor Morgan will follow with his global show Uncensored at 8pm, broadcasting from studio facilities in Ealing, west London.

Hour-long panel debate show The Talk, featuring Sharon Osbourne, will air at 9pm.

The show will bring together five famous faces with different backgrounds and views to debate current affairs issues.

Primetime programming on TalkTV will also broadcast on the News UK radio station TalkRadio, while TalkRadio’s daytime programmes, featuring presenters such as Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike Graham and Jeremy Kyle, will broadcast on TalkTV.

