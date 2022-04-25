Sharon Osbourne reveals family does not like her cosmetic surgery in TV return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sharon Osbourne reveals family does not like her cosmetic surgery in TV return

By Press Association
April 25, 2022, 10:38 pm
Sharon Osbourne, (Ian West/PA)
Sharon Osbourne has revealed her family does not like her getting cosmetic surgery, but said she does it for her “own ego” during the launch of her new show.

The TV presenter, 69, made her return to TV screens as part of a new hour-long panel debate show The Talk, where five famous faces with different backgrounds and views debate current affairs issues.

The show is part of the global launch schedule for TalkTV, the new venture from News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun.

Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards 2018 – London
As the panel discussed the popularity of cosmetic surgery, Osbourne admitted that she had gotten her “whole face done” seven months ago.

She added: “As you get older, believe me, it gets worse the pain, it was excruciatingly painful. I’m holding my nose on so it doesn’t fall off.”

The TV presenter, who is married to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy and has three children Aimee, Kelly and Jack, admitted that her family do not approve of her procedures.

She said: “I do it for myself. My husband doesn’t like it and my kids really hate it. I do it from my own ego.”

Osbourne was joined by fellow presenters Jeremy Kyle, Esther Krakue, Tonia Buxton and JJ Anisiobi on the panel.

They debated current news topics from Prince Andrew to the dispute around misogyny directed towards Labour’s Angela Rayner.

The debate show appeared to run relatively smoothly, but it did experience some minor technical issues with the audio.

Osbourne launched the show by saying it is “great to be back on screens and even greater to be employed”.

The presenter returned to TV screens on Monday evening after she left US chat show The Talk, which aired on CBS, following an on-air row with her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

They pair clashed in March 2021 while discussing Piers Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Osbourne defended Morgan from allegations of racism, with the fallout prompting The Talk to take a month-long hiatus.

Her segment on TalkTV followed after Morgan’s new talk show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, which saw him interview former US president Donald Trump.

The new channel launched on linear TV platforms across the world as well as online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube.

