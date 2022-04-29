Anna Haugh joins MasterChef: The Professionals judging line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Anna Haugh joins MasterChef: The Professionals judging line-up

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 10:03 am
Anna Haugh will join BBC One’s MasterChef: The Professionals as a judge, taking over from Monica Galetti who announced she will be stepping back from the role for the next series.

Haugh, who makes regular appearances on BBC One’s Morning Live and Saturday Kitchen, was one of the main chefs on BBC’s Ready Steady Cook and has also been seen in Channel 4’s Snackmasters and BBC One’s Royal Recipes.

She joins chefs Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace for series 15 of the popular cooking show which returns to BBC One later in the year.

Haugh said: “MasterChef has an impeccable reputation and legacy within the hospitality industry. I have long admired Monica as an incredible chef and she’s paved the way for female chefs. It’s a privilege to be keeping her seat warm in the MasterChef kitchen.”

Galetti was part of the judging panel for 14 years, joining the initial line-up of Michel Roux Jr and Wallace, and then from 2014 with Wareing after Roux left.

She announced last week that she would be stepping back from her role as a judge for the next series to focus on her family and her restaurant, saying: “My family need me, my restaurant needs me, and trying to balance long filming days over the next three months with all these commitments meant that something had to give.

“So, for the moment, my focus has to be 100% about my loved ones and rebuilding my kitchen team who have had a battering over the last few months especially.”

Haugh has been cooking professionally for nearly 20 years and has worked at a number of top restaurants including as head chef at the opening of Gordon’s Ramsay’s London House restaurant.

MasterChef executive editor David Ambler said: “Anna brings a wealth of culinary expertise and experience to the competition, and we’re delighted to welcome her as a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals.”

Sarah Clay, BBC commissioning editor for entertainment, said: “Anna is a wonderful addition to the MasterChef family, her food knowledge is exceptional. I’m looking forward to seeing her critiques and bringing her warmth and enthusiasm to the kitchen.”

