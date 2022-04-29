Final five 2022 MasterChef contestants revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Final five 2022 MasterChef contestants revealed

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 8:31 pm
MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace (BBC/Shine TV/PA)
MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace (BBC/Shine TV/PA)

The final five contestants have been selected for the MasterChef final after being tasked with a challenge which paid homage to the show’s surprise musical fame 10 years ago.

During Friday’s semi-final episode, it was announced that marine pilot Eddie, 31, based in Yorkshire, and 23-year-old law graduate Radha from Bradford were among the finalists.

Pookie, a 46-year-old former beauty salon owner from Solihull, Inverness-born marketing consultant Sarah, 48, and 38-year-old Ioan, a marketing manager based in Salford, will also compete to be crowned MasterChef Champion 2022 during the finals week which begins on May 3.

The final five MasterChef contestants revealed (Shine TV/BBC)

HR project manager Olayemi, 51, from Harrogate, missed out on a place in the final week of the BBC cookery competition.

The last challenge in the semi-finals week was a celebration of 10 years since the hit single Buttery Biscuit Bass was created which featured a mash-up of soundbites from judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

It went on to reach the top 40 in the UK charts and has been viewed more than 11 million times.

For the Buttery Biscuit Base challenge, the final six contestants had to prepare a dish inspired by the song and from one of the more than 20 different food references within it.

The semi-finals week kicked off on Tuesday, with the 10 remaining hopefuls being given their first taste of what it is like to work in a restaurant setting, while being tested on teamwork.

After two were eliminated, eight contestants had to take on the invention test during Thursday’s episode where they had to create a dish inspired by the chicken or the egg.

The final MasterChef episodes will air on May 3, 4 and 5 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal