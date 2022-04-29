Final five 2022 MasterChef contestants revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The final five contestants have been selected for the MasterChef final after being tasked with a challenge which paid homage to the show’s surprise musical fame 10 years ago.

During Friday’s semi-final episode, it was announced that marine pilot Eddie, 31, based in Yorkshire, and 23-year-old law graduate Radha from Bradford were among the finalists.

Pookie, a 46-year-old former beauty salon owner from Solihull, Inverness-born marketing consultant Sarah, 48, and 38-year-old Ioan, a marketing manager based in Salford, will also compete to be crowned MasterChef Champion 2022 during the finals week which begins on May 3.

The final five MasterChef contestants revealed (Shine TV/BBC)

HR project manager Olayemi, 51, from Harrogate, missed out on a place in the final week of the BBC cookery competition.

The last challenge in the semi-finals week was a celebration of 10 years since the hit single Buttery Biscuit Bass was created which featured a mash-up of soundbites from judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

It went on to reach the top 40 in the UK charts and has been viewed more than 11 million times.

🚨 FIRST LOOK! 🚨For a place in #MasterChefUK Finals Week, the remaining six need to show their base knowledge, give it more oomph and avoid a wobble wobble wobble. Celebrate the Buttery Biscuit Base tonight at 8pm on @bbcone & @bbciplayer pic.twitter.com/cU5dNwA57F — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) April 29, 2022

For the Buttery Biscuit Base challenge, the final six contestants had to prepare a dish inspired by the song and from one of the more than 20 different food references within it.

The semi-finals week kicked off on Tuesday, with the 10 remaining hopefuls being given their first taste of what it is like to work in a restaurant setting, while being tested on teamwork.

After two were eliminated, eight contestants had to take on the invention test during Thursday’s episode where they had to create a dish inspired by the chicken or the egg.

The final MasterChef episodes will air on May 3, 4 and 5 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.