Entertainment TV & Film

Actress Joelle Rae to replace Sabrina Bartlett in new series of The Larkins

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 2:16 pm
Joelle Rae will play the role of Mariette Larkin in the second series of ITV drama The Larkins (Michael Shelford/ITV/PA)
Joelle Rae will play the role of Mariette Larkin in the second series of ITV drama The Larkins (Michael Shelford/ITV/PA)

Actress Joelle Rae will replace Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette Larkin in the new series of ITV drama The Larkins.

The show, which returns for its second series later this year, is based on HE Bates’ novel The Darling Buds Of May and follows the Larkin family in rural Kent during the 1950s.

The filming of six new episodes has commenced in the Kent countryside, with Rae taking on the role of Mariette – the Larkins’ eldest daughter.

The 21-year-old, who has previously starred in Emmerdale, Get Even and Starstruck, has taken over the role from Bartlett, 30, who played Mariette during the first series.

One source said Bartlett left the role due to scheduling clashes, while the Mail on Sunday attributed her departure to a “disagreement on set”.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 – London
Bradley Walsh will return to his role of Pop Larkin (Ian West/PA)

Bradley Walsh and Bafta award-winner Joanna Scanlan will return as the much-loved Pop and Ma Larkin.

Tok Stephen will continue his role of Cedric “Charley” Charlton.

The Darling Buds Of May was last adapted for a TV drama of the same name 30 years ago and became a hit with Catherine Zeta-Jones starring as Mariette.

The forthcoming second series of The Larkins will see the arrival of a new family, the Jerebohms, who quickly find themselves at war with the title characters.

Pinkie Jerebohm will be played by Morgana Robinson, with Hector Bateman Harden playing her son, Gilbert, and Lucy Allix playing her daughter, Blanche.

The casting of husband and father Cuthbert Jerebohm is yet to be confirmed.

Another new arrival in the village is the Reverend Candy, played by Maxim Ays, who immediately sets hearts a-flutter, including that of Primrose Larkin – who will again be played by Lydia Page.

Completing the Larkin family on screen will be Liam Middleton as Montgomery Larkin, Lola Shepelev as Victoria Larkin, Summer Miller as Zinnia Larkin, and Sienna Miller as Petunia Larkin.

