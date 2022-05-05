Lorraine Kelly: I don’t expect Boris Johnson to know who I am

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lorraine Kelly: I don’t expect Boris Johnson to know who I am

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 5:45 pm
ITV’s Lorraine airs after GMB (Steve Parsons/pa)
Lorraine Kelly has said she did not expect Boris Johnson to know who she is and praised Susanna Reid for her “forensic” interview with the Prime Minister.

Good Morning Britain presenter Reid interviewed Mr Johnson at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, challenging him about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and asking why he will not resign over the partygate scandal following accusations he misled Parliament.

As the interview came to an end, she referenced ITV’s Lorraine, which airs after GMB, to which Mr Johnson asked: “Who’s Lorraine?”

Speaking on the Be Honest podcast, Scottish presenter Kelly said: “(It) was brilliant, and brilliant because she let him speak. She wasn’t trying to point score. She was just trying to get to the heart of the matter.

“And it wasn’t kind of two alpha males. It was a forensic, really intelligent interview. She absolutely did her homework and he was on the ropes, because he’s broad strokes, he’s not attention to detail.”

Co-host Bruce Devlin asked Kelly: “You say Boris doesn’t have attention to detail, how on earth does he not know who you are?”

Kelly replied: “I don’t expect him to.”

The Shooting Star Ball – London
Kelly also spoke about Leigh Francis’s portrayal of her on Channel 4 series Bo’ Selecta! (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The interview marked Mr Johnson’s first appearance on the ITV breakfast show since 2017 when he was foreign secretary.

Kelly also spoke about her portrayal on Channel 4 series Bo’ Selecta!, which ran between 2002 until 2009, saying she should have complained.

The sketch show, written and performed by Leigh Francis, depicted her with an exaggerated and deep Scottish accent.

It has since faced criticism for its use of black face and depiction of R&B singer Craig David.

Kelly said: “I didn’t complain, but I should have. To be honest I never saw it, because I didn’t watch the show.

“I was actually very, very upset at the portrayal of Craig David, because I adore Craig.

“He’s the kindest, loveliest man, and that absolutely destroyed his career. For a few years that did badly affect him and his career.

“With me, I just found it really distasteful, really horrible and I should have complained at the time, and I certainly would complain now.

“I think any woman would. The portrayal of everybody was actually very cruel.”

The Lorraine Kelly episode of Be Honest, which is hosted by comedians Jojo Sutherland and Bruce Devlin, is available on Monday online.

