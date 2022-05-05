Lorraine Kelly: I don’t expect Boris Johnson to know who I am

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lorraine Kelly has said she did not expect Boris Johnson to know who she is and praised Susanna Reid for her “forensic” interview with the Prime Minister.

Good Morning Britain presenter Reid interviewed Mr Johnson at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, challenging him about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and asking why he will not resign over the partygate scandal following accusations he misled Parliament.

As the interview came to an end, she referenced ITV’s Lorraine, which airs after GMB, to which Mr Johnson asked: “Who’s Lorraine?”

'Are you honest Prime Minister?' – @susannareid100 Watch GMB on ITV and ITV Hub now as Susanna interviews Prime Minister Boris Johnson 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/GyYTdGSn8v — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 3, 2022

Speaking on the Be Honest podcast, Scottish presenter Kelly said: “(It) was brilliant, and brilliant because she let him speak. She wasn’t trying to point score. She was just trying to get to the heart of the matter.

“And it wasn’t kind of two alpha males. It was a forensic, really intelligent interview. She absolutely did her homework and he was on the ropes, because he’s broad strokes, he’s not attention to detail.”

Co-host Bruce Devlin asked Kelly: “You say Boris doesn’t have attention to detail, how on earth does he not know who you are?”

Kelly replied: “I don’t expect him to.”

Kelly also spoke about Leigh Francis’s portrayal of her on Channel 4 series Bo’ Selecta! (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The interview marked Mr Johnson’s first appearance on the ITV breakfast show since 2017 when he was foreign secretary.

Kelly also spoke about her portrayal on Channel 4 series Bo’ Selecta!, which ran between 2002 until 2009, saying she should have complained.

The sketch show, written and performed by Leigh Francis, depicted her with an exaggerated and deep Scottish accent.

It has since faced criticism for its use of black face and depiction of R&B singer Craig David.

Kelly said: “I didn’t complain, but I should have. To be honest I never saw it, because I didn’t watch the show.

Be Honest with @JojoSutherland & @BruceDevlin is coming to #EdFringe! 4 – 28th Aug (not 15). With loads of amazing special guests already confirmed including @sindhuvfunny @pattymo @AlisonSpittle and many, many more! @Justthetonic Tkts £5 – get them now at https://t.co/yHAOqk2Aaa pic.twitter.com/1TtalWYDKa — Be Honest with Jojo & Bruce (@BeHonest_Pod) May 5, 2022

“I was actually very, very upset at the portrayal of Craig David, because I adore Craig.

“He’s the kindest, loveliest man, and that absolutely destroyed his career. For a few years that did badly affect him and his career.

“With me, I just found it really distasteful, really horrible and I should have complained at the time, and I certainly would complain now.

“I think any woman would. The portrayal of everybody was actually very cruel.”

The Lorraine Kelly episode of Be Honest, which is hosted by comedians Jojo Sutherland and Bruce Devlin, is available on Monday online.