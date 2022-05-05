Succession star Brian Cox: Cancel culture is ‘modern day McCarthyism’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Succession star Brian Cox: Cancel culture is ‘modern day McCarthyism’

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 9:53 pm
Brian Cox (Jane Barlow/PA)
Brian Cox (Jane Barlow/PA)

Succession star Brian Cox has described so-called cancel culture as “a kind of modern day McCarthyism” and said there is something “deeply unjust” about the treatment of JK Rowling.

Critics have accused the Harry Potter author of being transphobic, an allegation she strongly denies.

In June 2020, she wrote an essay explaining how she was partly motivated to speak about transgender issues because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere
JK Rowling (Ian West/PA)

Appearing on Piers Morgan’s show on TalkTV, Cox compared cancel culture to a form of fascism.

The 75-year-old Scottish actor, who plays media magnate Logan Roy in the hit HBO drama, said: “It is a kind of modern day McCarthyism really. It is a kind of raid on people’s sensibilities in order to reduce them and make them… I don’t know, there is so much hypocrisy in the whole thing.

“I find the whole thing completely hypocritical. I am not religious but there is a thing in the bible where it says, ‘Let he or she without sin cast the first stone’ and there seems to be a lot of casting of stones. And it is like a virus.”

Morgan referenced comments by billionaire Elon Musk, who has described what he calls a “woke virus” in modern society.

Cox responded: “It is total fascism. You are absolutely right. It is total fascism…You see, it is hypocrisy again. The hypocritical notion of ‘I am being liberal’ but actually you are being fascist and people should just stop it and behave themselves.”

Harry Potter film stars Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne are among those who have publicly disagreed with Rowling over her comments about gender.

The 86th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Bill Murray (Ian West/PA)

Cox said he had previously not felt comfortable addressing the issue of JK Rowling but added: “I thought there was something deeply unjust about it. And I just felt that.

“It is happening time and time again. It is not only the people who are cancelled. It is also people like their families, like their children, like their parents.

“It has such ramifications. It creates like an earthquake situation.”

Cox also appeared to defend Hollywood actor Bill Murray after Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the film Being Mortal to investigate a complaint filed against him.

Murray, 71, has since described the incident as “a difference of opinion”.

Cox said: “In my business it catches because suddenly projects (are affected). Bill Murray the other day, he made a remark and was taken in a way of being offensive. The picture he was making was stopped, the whole thing.

“Bill went on, I think it was CNN, and explained himself, I thought rather brilliantly, saying, ‘It’s about times that have changed, I grew up in one time and I am meeting another time and it is very hard to know how to approach that time’.

“Where do we go? How do we come in? Where is the entry way to make a conversation, to make even a joke with one another.”

