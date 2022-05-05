Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Comer and Ant and Dec among Bafta TV awards attendees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Comer and Ant and Dec among Bafta TV awards attendees

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 12:03 am
Ant and Dec will be among the celebrities walking the red carpet at the Bafta TV awards on Sunday (Ian West/PA)
Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Comer and Ant and Dec are among the stars confirmed to be attending the Bafta TV awards on Sunday.

The Virgin Media Bafta TV awards, hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade, will celebrate the best of British television.

Ahead of the ceremony a host of famous faces will walk the red carpet, including star of Derry Girls and Bridgerton Coughlan, Killing Eve’s Comer, and multiple Bafta award-winning presenting duo Ant and Dec.

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – Preparations – London
Red carpet presenter Zeze Millz amongst heads on sticks showing the seating plan for nominees and guests ahead of the Bafta TV awards (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Also in attendance will be Rose Ayling-Ellis, Suranne Jones, Alison Hammond, Stephen Graham, Dermot O’Leary and the cast of It’s A Sin.

Brit award-winning singer George Ezra will kick off the red carpet event at London’s Royal Festival Hall with a performance of his new single Green Green Grass.

BBC Radio One presenter Vick Hope, reality TV star Sam Thompson and TV presenter Zeze Millz will host the red carpet show, with coverage on Bafta’s social media channels from 2pm.

During the ceremony, awards will be presented by a variety of recognisable faces from British television and beyond, including Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Olympic champion Tom Daley and Heartstopper star Joe Locke.

Martin Freeman, Katie Piper, Lee Mack, Lorraine Kelly, Michelle Keegan, Ncuti Gatwa, Munya Chawawa, Ross Kemp, Yung Filly and Rochelle Humes will also present awards throughout the evening.

Channel 4 series It’s A Sin leads the nominations as it is in the running for 11 gongs.

The series, written and created by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies, tracked a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK’s HIV/Aids crisis throughout the 80s and early 90s.

Three of the show’s stars, Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas and David Carlyle, will go head to head in the best supporting actor category.

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander is in the running for the best leading actor award for his role in the show.

He faces competition from David Thewlis for Landscapers, Hugh Quarshie for Stephen, Samuel Adewunmi for You Don’t Know Me, Sean Bean for Time and Stephen Graham for Help.

Graham is a double nominee, also recognised for BBC prison drama Time in the supporting actor category.

Journalist and BBC Radio 2 presenter Tina Daheley will be voicing the show for the BBC One broadcast.

The Virgin Media Bafta TV awards will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on May 8 at 6pm.

