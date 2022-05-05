Natalia Dyer ‘keen’ to go on The Great British Bake Off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Natalia Dyer ‘keen’ to go on The Great British Bake Off

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 12:03 am
Natalia Dyer has revealed she would like to go on The Great British Bake Off (Matt Crossick/PA)
Natalia Dyer has revealed she would like to go on The Great British Bake Off (Matt Crossick/PA)

US actress Natalia Dyer has revealed she would be “keen” to take part in The Great British Bake Off as she finds the show “soothes the soul”.

Dyer, 27, rose to fame starring as Nancy Wheeler in Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Dyer shared her obsession with the Channel 4 programme.

National Television Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Dyer has been in a relationship with her co-star Charlie Heaton since 2016 (Matt Crossick/PA)

She told the magazine: “I love scones and tiny sandwiches. When I was growing up, I thought that high tea was tea time that happened every day.

“I always romanticised it, so every time I go to England, I have to get it.

“And I love The Great British Bake Off. It’s such a pleasant thing to watch, something about it just soothes the soul.

“I’ve seen some clips of the celebrity one, which I think is so funny. If they let Americans on… I’m keen.”

Dyer also revealed the experience of working with her real-life and on-screen boyfriend Charlie Heaton is “indescribable”.

Heaton, 28, plays Jonathan Byers in the Netflix hit.

“It’s an understanding that would be hard to replicate. It’s an indescribable thing,” she said, but added she does not understand why people are so interested in the pair.

Natalia Dyer in Cosmopolitan UK (Josefina Santos/PA)

“I’m always curious as to why it comes up. Why do people want to know about it?” she said.

“I think it’s a natural instinct to want to know more about the people who are on your screens for hours, about what they’re like in real life. (But) now that I’ve experienced the other side of it… it sounds so cliche, but I’m just a person, too.

“Some people are very good about being open and sharing, and other people feel a little more comfortable holding some things for themselves.”

Dyer said she also had a special bond with the rest of the Stranger Things cast and the success of the show has “tied” them all together.

She said: “It’s a bond that is hard to describe. We were all very excited and we hadn’t done anything like it before.

“So to have it become so big, literally overnight, was a very specific experience. It really tied us all together.”

Dyer also told Cosmopolitan that her family have helped keep her grounded since she entered the world of celebrity.

The June issue is out on May 10 (Josefina Santos/PA)

“It’s about being nice to yourself and checking in with yourself about it,” she said.

“I think you have to learn what your boundaries are, I’m lucky that my family is supportive. The whole fame thing can affect everybody in your orbit in some way.

“I try to respect how they feel about it, but they’re fiercely protective of me, which is so valuable. It’s very grounding to touch back into reality.”

The full interview with Natalia Dyer is available in the June/July issue of Cosmopolitan UK, on sale from May 10.

