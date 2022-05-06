Crumbs: Huw Edwards caught out on election breakfast broadcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Crumbs: Huw Edwards caught out on election breakfast broadcast

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 9:29 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 10:43 am
Huw Edwards wipes away a bit of his breakfast croissant (BBC/PA)
Huw Edwards wipes away a bit of his breakfast croissant (BBC/PA)

Huw Edwards admitted having had “a little bit of croissant” as he wiped his mouth and told viewers he was just finishing the pastry.

The veteran broadcaster made the on-air confession while presenting the BBC’s 2022 local election coverage.

He said: “I’m going to admit to you I’ve just had a little bit of croissant. So I’m just finishing it and I’m ashamed to say that but there you go. It’s 20 to six in the morning…”

A bleary-eyed Edwards later joked about his gaffe with political scientist Professor Sir John Curtice, who appeared on the programme to offer analysis of the results.

Introducing the veteran elections expert, Edwards said: “I’m just wondering whether Sir John Curtice has been helping himself to French patisserie this morning as he is chomping through his data.”

Sir John replied: “I was just about to say, Huw, whether you were going to send them up to us, because they have certainly not reached here yet.”

Edwards said: “I shall make a delivery at six o’clock Jonathan, no question.”

He later retweeted a video of the moment writing “Crumbs” with emojis of a croissant and French flag.

A weather presenter on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 later riffed on the incident, taking a bite of a doughnut mid-broadcast.

She said: “I am going to admit to you that I have just had a little bit of doughnut. I am just finishing it. I am ashamed to say that, but there you go.”

Last year the 60-year-old Welsh journalist and presenter anchored the BBC’s coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April.

In 2017 a technical fault led to him being shown sitting in silence at the start of the BBC News At Ten.

Viewers on some devices saw Edwards seemingly unaware that the cameras were rolling for a few minutes as he wrote notes and looked down at a screen.

After the broadcast, Edwards tweeted a photograph of a can of ale along with the words: “I think I’m going to enjoy this little beauty after that Ten. Iechyd da!”

Earlier this year, Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin showed viewers she was eating chicken nuggets for breakfast and also spilt her drink on air having overslept following a late night after the programme won a charity news quiz.

