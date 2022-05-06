Chris Mason asks Laura Kuenssberg for on-air handover as BBC political editor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Mason asks Laura Kuenssberg for on-air handover as BBC political editor

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 10:39 am
Chris Mason (BBC/PA)
Chris Mason (BBC/PA)

Chris Mason has jokingly asked Laura Kuenssberg for an on-air “handover” during one of their final shows together before he takes over as BBC political editor.

Mason, 42, will take over the high-profile role from Monday after spending more than a decade as political correspondent for BBC News, reporting from Westminster across TV, radio and online.

Kuenssberg is moving to replace Andrew Marr as host of the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show, with the local elections marking her final assignment before the change.

Laura Kuenssberg to leave BBC
Laura Kuenssberg (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

During a special episode of BBC podcast Electioncast 2022, released on Friday, Mason jokingly asked Kuenssberg for a “handover” but she refused and instead scolded him.

“I am not going to do a handover,” she said.

“What I am going to do is tell you off for the last time, because when I have been in this job I have felt entitled to tell you off, and after today I am not going to be entitled to tell you off.”

Kuenssberg then rebuked Mason for his dirty desk after being sent a picture showing it covered in the remnants of a shepherd’s pie, sweet packets and empty mugs.

She said that from Monday he would be sitting in her “immaculate office”, which she said she had outfitted with scented candles and room spray, before jokingly adding: “What was my office…”

He replied: “I have to admit, Laura’s powers of description were accurate.”

Kuenssberg added: “The political editor of the BBC’s office looking like this. Then I am going to come back and have words. I mean it.

“I didn’t ask anyone to send me this picture, they were just so horrified they sent it to me.”

Mason said her sources “as ever, are impeccable” before admitting he was “blushing”.

Mason, originally from Yorkshire, reportedly only applied for the role of political editor last month, with Adam Fleming, co-presenter of Newscast and a long-standing friend, competing for the job.

According to the corporation’s most recent annual report, Kuenssberg earned between £260,000 and £264,999 for the role.

