BBC boss watches Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire film final scenes on set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC boss watches Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire film final scenes on set

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 10:27 pm
Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley (BBC/PA)
Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley (BBC/PA)

BBC director-general Tim Davie said it was a “special moment” watching Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire film her last scenes for the hit BBC drama in West Yorkshire.

The actress reprised her role as Sergeant Catherine Cawood for the third and final six-part series of the multi-Bafta award winning show, written and created by Sally Wainwright.

Mr Davie met the cast and crew at Dean Clough Mill in Halifax on Friday as Lancashire filmed her final scenes.

He said: “It was a special moment to see Sarah film her final scenes for Happy Valley.

Sarah Lancashire
Sarah Lancashire (Matt Crossick/PA)

“She has brought to life a brilliant character, created by the exceptional Sally Wainwright.

“We’re so lucky at the BBC that we get to work with such incredibly talented people.

“I want to pay tribute to all the cast and crew for making such a successful series. I can’t wait to see it on the BBC soon.”

Series one and two of the show won Baftas for best drama series and writing, while Lancashire won the leading actress prize for the second series.

The final chapter of the Happy Valley story will see James Norton back as Catherine’s nemesis, murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce, and Siobhan Finneran returning as Catherine’s sister, Clare.

Con O’Neill will also reprise his role as Clare’s recovering alcoholic boyfriend, Neil Ackroyd, while George Costigan will be back as Nevison Gallagher and Charlie Murphy as his daughter and Catherine’s police colleague, Ann.

Bafta
Happy Valley Bafta winners (Ian West/PA)

They will be joined by other Happy Valley favourites, including Derek Riddell as Richard Cawood, Karl Davies as Daniel Cawood, and Susan Lynch as Alison Garrs.

Rick Warden as Mike Taylor, Vincent Franklin as Andy Shepherd, and Rhys Connah as Catherine’s grandson, Ryan Cawood, will also return for the new episodes.

The new series will see Catherine discover the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Royce.

Her grandson, Ryan, is now 16 and still living with her, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father.

Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.

Series three, which is directed by Patrick Harkins and Fergus O’Brien, will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The first two series of Happy Valley are available to watch on iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal