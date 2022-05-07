Edwards: Colleague said BBC doesn’t want people to think a nutter reads the news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edwards: Colleague said BBC doesn’t want people to think a nutter reads the news

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 10:19 pm
Huw Edwards revealed he has depression in a documentary last year (Matt Crossick/PA)
Huw Edwards has said a colleague told him the BBC “doesn’t want people to think there’s a nutter reading the 10 O’Clock news” after he told them he has depression.

The broadcaster, 60, described how his employer reacted when he told them, stating that there was initially a “deep freeze silence” while his former boss was very supportive.

Edwards, who has been at the public service broadcaster since 1984, revealed in a documentary last year he had bouts of depression which have left him “bedridden” since 2002.

He described how he still deals with it now, but added “it’s not as bad as it was”.

Speaking on the podcast hosted by BBC journalists Jane Garvey and Fi Glover, “Fortunately…with Fi and Jane”, they asked Edwards how their employer reacted to the news.

He said: “With, a kind of, a deep freeze silence to start with, which is always the kind of way the organisation does.

“People don’t understand what the BBC is like. It can be a very sympathetic and supportive organisation. It can be not that. It’s a very bureaucratic organisation.

“John Sergeant used to tell me many years ago at Westminster, ‘never forget the BBC’s a bureaucracy and you can’t expect it to have a heart, in one sense, because it functions as a bureaucracy.’

“And that advice, although it’s not always true, helped me a lot in terms of understanding that lots of the outcomes of the BBC, which sometimes you’re a victim of, were not personal at all, it’s just the machine delivering something. So on this one, the machine took a while to respond.”

He added: “But I have to say, in people like [former director of BBC News & Current Affairs] Fran Unsworth, who was my former boss in news, it couldn’t have been more supportive. It was fantastic.

“I think they [the BBC] were rather nervous. One of my colleagues, who used a phrase which I can use because I was at the receiving end of it, and it’s not meant to cause offence in any way, one of them said to me ‘Well, the BBC doesn’t really want people to think there’s a nutter reading the 10 o’clock news.’ And I said, ‘What do you mean a nutter? What kind of phrase is that?’

“But that’s actually quite a good insight into the way people, some people still perceive these issues. That was said three years ago.”

Huw Edwards talks about depression
Edwards said once he shared his news, several colleagues came up to him and said they had been ‘dealing with their own stuff for the last few years’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

He added that once he shared his news, several colleagues came up to him and said they had been “dealing with their own stuff for the last few years”.

Edwards said he decided to share publicly that he has depression as he felt it was “complete hypocrisy” to support organisations such as the Shawmind Foundation or Mind without explaining why.

“I also felt that it might be someway helpful to people if I opened up about it and say, ‘You can do a job and you can be successful’, whether it’s just reading a bit of autocue or doing whatever it is…while also dealing with issues like that,” he added.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The welfare and mental health of our staff is of paramount importance and we have a wide range of measures in place to support them.

“In News and across the BBC, staff are offered wellbeing support, including the option of counselling. They can access our Employee Assistance Programme 24/7, from anywhere in the world, and we also have trained Mental Health First Aiders inside many teams.”

