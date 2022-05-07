Celebrity panel announced for next all-male Loose Women take over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celebrity panel announced for next all-male Loose Women take over

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 12:03 am
Johannes Radebe will join the cast for Loose Women’s all-male special (Matt Crossick/PA)
Johannes Radebe will join the cast for Loose Women’s all-male special (Matt Crossick/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe will join the panel for the next all-male take-over of Loose Women.

Vernon Kay will return to host the special edition of the ITV morning programme, dubbed Loose Men, to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

He will be joined by returning panellists, former England rugby player, Mike Tindall, and radio presenter, Roman Kemp.

The panel will discuss the importance of men speaking out about their mental health in the fourth all-male panel to feature on the show.

British Heart Foundations Heart Hero Awards 2019 – London
Vernon Kay will host the all-male special (Ian West/PA)

In 2020, Loose Women handed the panel over to an all-male line up for the first time in its then 21-year history.

Kay said: “I’m really excited to be back for another Loose Men special. Men’s mental health is so important to me. I learnt things from the panel members last time that I’d never known before.

“The reaction we all had last time was also fantastic and highlighted how there’s a real need for more discussion around these topics which we look forward to bringing to viewers.”

Radebe said: “I think Loose Men is a brilliant concept. I’m thrilled we have a platform to sit as men and talk about issues affecting our wellbeing and livelihoods.

“I haven’t worked with these gentlemen before, but I’m aware of their brilliant work and I’m delighted to finally meet them.

“We will continue to bring awareness to mental health as it still plagues our society.”

Loose Women editor, Sally Shelford, said: “It’s never been more important to encourage men to talk openly and honestly about their mental health and we’re proud that our panel of incredible Loose Men never shy away from the big issues.”

She said to expect “some very honest discussions, fiery debates and, of course, lots of laughs along the way, too”.

The show is in support of Loose Women’s Stand By Your Men campaign.

The Loose Men panel takes place on Thursday May 12 at 12.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

