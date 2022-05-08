Olivia Colman ‘delighted’ her husband is nervously awaiting Bafta results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Olivia Colman ‘delighted’ her husband is nervously awaiting Bafta results

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 5:21 pm
Olivia Colman attending the Bafta TV Awards (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Colman attending the Bafta TV Awards (Ian West/PA)

Olivia Colman has said she is “delighted” that her husband, screenwriter Ed Sinclair, will spend his evening filled with nerves as he waits to hear whether his mini-series Landscapers has won a Bafta TV award.

The actress, who presented an award at the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday, has been married to Sinclair since 2001.

While presenting the Bafta for entertainment programme, Colman, 48, expressed her relief to be free of award-show nerves.

She said: “Congratulations to everyone nominated and on a personal note, can I just say how delighted I am that this time it is my husband who has to spend the night pooing himself.”

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Olivia Colman and Ed Sinclair attending the Bafta TV Awards (Ian West/PA)

The award for best entertainment programme was won by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Colman was awarded the Oscar for best actress in 2019 for her role in The Favourite. During a tearful acceptance speech she described how “stressful” it is to wait and find out which nominee will receive the award.

She later thanked her husband, describing him as her “best friend”.

At the 75th Bafta TV Awards, Sky Atlantic series Landscapers, written by Sinclair, is nominated in the mini-series category alongside It’s A Sin, Stephen and Time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal