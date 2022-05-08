Bafta winner reads letter from bereaved Covid families during acceptance speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bafta winner reads letter from bereaved Covid families during acceptance speech

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 6:29 pm Updated: May 8, 2022, 8:15 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was urged to start a formal inquiry (Rob Pinney/PA)
The writer behind BBC drama Together used his TV Baftas speech to read a letter from families bereaved by Covid-19 that criticised the Government’s handling of the pandemic.

Together, starring Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy, won the award for single drama.

Taking to the stage, scriptwriter Dennis Kelly read a letter from the campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice calling for a public inquiry to be expedited.

Reading from a sheet, he said: “The UK has seen one of the worst global death tolls through the pandemic.

“This Government’s response has ranged from careless to downright negligent.

“Our loved ones’ lives treated as expendable, collateral damage.

“Bereaved families have been ignored, lied to and gaslighted by a Government seemingly too busy partying to spare us thought, even daring to tell us that they were too busy to meet with us or start an inquiry promptly.

“We may never know how many of our loved ones’ lives could have been saved if things had been done differently, but we will not rest until we know that everything possible has been done to ensure others are spared this heartbreak and pain.”

Together, written by Kelly and directed by Stephen Daldry, follows a family from the first days of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 to the present day.

Continuing to read the letter, Kelly added: “Prime Minister, if you are listening, start the Covid inquiry now so we can learn lessons and save lives.”

In a statement, the Government said: “Every death from Covid-19 is a tragedy and our sympathies are with everyone who has lost loved ones.

“We have always said there are lessons to be learnt from the pandemic and the Prime Minister has committed to holding a full public inquiry, to be chaired by Baroness Hallett.”

