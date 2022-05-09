Television presenter Andi Oliver to host new BBC Radio 4 food podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Television presenter Andi Oliver to host new BBC Radio 4 food podcast

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 12:03 am
Television presenter Andi Oliver announces new BBC Radio 4 podcast (BBC/PA)
Television presenter Andi Oliver announces new BBC Radio 4 podcast (BBC/PA)

Great British Menu presenter Andi Oliver will explore the stories and science behind food favourites in her new podcast on BBC Radio 4.

The TV star and chef will host a weekly show called One Dish. Her guests will include comedian Phil Wang and The Great British Bake Off semi-finalist Briony May Williams.

Oliver will ask her guests to say what dish holds special significance to them. She will then unpack the secrets of that dish, explaining how it came to exist and why it is loved.

Andy Oliver
Television presenter and chef Andi Oliver hosts a Culinary Rediscovery Walking Tour of Liverpool (Richard Walker/PA)

She will be discussing soda bread with Williams, Wat Tan Hor with Wang as well as lasagne with Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole.

Similarly, the series will also see schnitzel discovered with comedian Jessica Fostekew, carrot cake with author Benjamina Ebuehi, fish pie with writer Ixta Belfrage and biryani with author Poorna Bell.

Oliver said: “The foods we love reveal a lot about who we are.

“The simple act of recalling a favourite food connects us to intensely personal memories.

“There are some surprising stories behind the dishes that hold a special place in our hearts.

“I look forward to finding out more about my guests and the One Dish that they love so much.”

Cheryl Hole
Cheryl Hole (Ian West/PA)

The weekly show will include Oliver and her guest enjoying the dish and giving listeners top tips on how to make a version themselves.

Nutritional psychologist and former The Great British Bake Off star Kimberley Wilson will also feature in the podcast providing scientific insight. 

Commissioning editor Rhian Roberts said: “This show welcomes all of Andi’s insight and energy into the world of podcasts.

“It’s an irresistible listen – like a slice of cake that’s just out of the oven.”

The One Dish series will air weekly on BBC Sounds from May 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal