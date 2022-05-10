Ukraine delivers energetic performance at Eurovision semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine delivers energetic performance at Eurovision semi-final

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 9:05 pm
Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine rehearsed their song Stefania for the first time at the PalaOlimpico — (Andres Putting/EBU/PA)
Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine rehearsed their song Stefania for the first time at the PalaOlimpico — (Andres Putting/EBU/PA)

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra has delivered an energetic performance of its song Stefania in the first semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

They are among the 17 countries taking to the stage from Turin, Italy on Tuesday evening, with 10 acts to be voted through to the Grand Final on Saturday.

The Ukrainian act is the favourite to win currently, with bookmaker William Hill placing them at 8/13 odds, as the country continues to resist Russian forces.

The group was dressed in elaborate outfits including two members in long multicoloured fringed ensembles and others in traditional patterns.

Their performance, which combined rap and Ukrainian folklore, went down well with the audience as cheered the group on and many Ukrainian flags were waved.

Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, who is commentating for the BBC Three coverage of the semi-final, explained: “Because of the current situation, the band weren’t able to meet to rehearse until about six weeks ago.”

He added: “Frontman Oleg joked that he doesn’t think the lack of rehearsal time will affect their performance because they’re very attractive men.”

At the end of the performance the group thanked everyone for supporting Ukraine.

The competition’s producers previously announced that Russia will no longer participate in this year’s contest following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine are the favourites to win with their song Stefania (Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA)

The semi-final opened with a dramatic performance featuring a multitude of dancers in sparkly and metallic dresses.

Albania kicked off the night with a powerful performance by their representative Ronela Hajati with her song Sekret.

Latvia was up next with their offering by Citi Zeni who sang their track Eat Your Salad, which has gone viral for its tongue-and-cheek lyrics, while dressed in monochrome red, green and white suits.

Lithuania’s Monika Liu dazzled in a sparkly floor-length gown while giving a sultry performance of her song Sentimentai.

While Marius Bear from Switzerland delivered a raw rendition of his track Boys Do Cry backdropped by simple lighting and Slovenia’s LPS gave a jazzy performance of their song Disko.

The semi-final is being broadcast on BBC Three, with commentary from TV star Rylan Clark and Radio 1 presenter Mills.

UK viewers cannot vote in Tuesday’s show.

