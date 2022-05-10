Eurovision favourites Ukraine among countries to secure place in Grand Final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Eurovision favourites Ukraine among countries to secure place in Grand Final

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 11:05 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 9:57 am
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra performed their song Stefania (EBU/CORINNE CUMMING)
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra performed their song Stefania (EBU/CORINNE CUMMING)

Eurovision Song Contest favourites, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, have been voted through to the Grand Final following a tense semi-final in Turin, Italy.

They are among 10 countries which have been confirmed to compete at the final on Saturday after acts from 17 countries took to the stage on Tuesday to fight for a place.

Norway, Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Greece, Moldova and Netherlands have also been voted through.

However, this means for the acts from Albania, Latvia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark and Austria their Eurovision journey ends here.

The Ukrainian act delivered an energetic performance of their song Stefania while dressed in elaborate outfits including long multicoloured fringed ensembles and traditional patterns to secure a place in the final.

At the end of the performance, the folk-rap group thanked everyone for supporting Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Kalush Orchestra were not the first choice to represent Ukraine but replaced Alina Pash who withdrew after facing scrutiny over a reported 2015 visit to Russia-occupied Crimea.

People who enter Crimea via Russia are considered by Ukraine to have illegally crossed the border, although there is no suggestion that Pash did this.

Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, who was commentating for the BBC Three coverage of the semi-final, explained: “Because of the current situation, the band weren’t able to meet to rehearse until about six weeks ago.”

He added: “Frontman Oleg joked that he doesn’t think the lack of rehearsal time will affect their performance because they’re very attractive men.”

The Ukrainian act is the favourite to win currently, with bookmakers William Hill placing them at 8/13 odds, as the country continues to resist Russian forces.

The competition’s producers previously announced that Russia will no longer participate in this year’s contest following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the war-torn country.

The semi-final featured some memorable and classic Eurovision style performances including Norway’s Subwoolfer who made the top 10.

The pop group performed their song Give That Wolf A Banana as they dressed in their signature all-black outfits featuring yellow wolf-head masks.

Switzerland’s offering of Marius Bear also made the cut with his raw rendition of his track Boys Do Cry backdropped by simple lighting.

Iceland’s act Systur, which comprises of three sisters, landed a place in the final after performing their song Med haekkandi sol in a style reminiscent of Abba.

Moldova’s representative Zdob si Zdub & Advahov Brothers, who were competing for a third time, secured a spot in the final after giving a quirky performance of their song Trenuletul which combined rock and folk style.

Also making the top 10 was the Netherlands’s S10 who delivered a stripped-back rendition of her track De Diepte and Lithuania’s Monika Liu who dazzled in a sparkly floor-length gown while giving a sultry performance of her song Sentimentai,

Quirky staging also won over voters as Armenia’s Rosa Linn performed her song Snap while in a white bedroom made of pieces of paper and Greece’s Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord delivered powerful vocals on Die Together surrounded by broken chairs.

Maro from Portugal also secured a place in the final with her acoustic rendition of her song Saudade, saudade.

Meanwhile, Latvia’s Citi Zeni who sang their track Eat Your Salad, which has gone viral for its tongue-and-cheek lyrics, did not make the top 10.

The interval had an Italo-Disco theme with producer Dardust performing alongside DJ Benny Benassi, British band Sophie and The Giants and conductor Sylvia Catasta.

The second semi-final of the competition will take place on Thursday where the remaining 18 countries will take to the stage in the hope of being voted through to the final.

The UK is among the Big Five countries – also including Spain, Germany, France and Italy – who do not have to qualify from the semi-final stage and gain automatic access to the final.

The 32-year-old TikTok star Sam Ryder will represent the UK on Saturday with his uplifting pop song Space Man.

The second semi-final will once again be broadcast on BBC Three on Thursday, with commentary from TV star Rylan Clark and Radio 1 presenter Mills.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]