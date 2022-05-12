Kelly Osbourne announces she is pregnant with first child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kelly Osbourne announces she is pregnant with first child

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 8:47 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 8:59 pm
Kelly Osbourne has revealed she is expecting her first child (David Parry/PA)
Kelly Osbourne has announced she is “over the moon” to be pregnant with her first child.

Osbourne, 37, the daughter of Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram.

Alongside an image of herself holding images of a baby scan, Osbourne said: “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.

“To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Osbourne did not mention the father of her child in her announcement, but her boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45, followed up with a post of his own showing a picture of a baby scan captioned with a variety of emojis.

Osbourne confirmed her relationship with the Slipknot star in a romantic post on Valentine’s Day, saying: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

Sharon Osbourne shared her delight over the news of her daughter’s pregnancy, writing on Instagram: “My [heart] could not be more full. So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you @kellyosbourne.”

The news came after Sharon Osbourne said she was suffering from Covid-19, shortly after husband Ozzy contracted the virus.

The Black Sabbath singer also suffers from a rare form of Parkinson’s disease called Parkin 2, which he has had since birth.

