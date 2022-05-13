Julia Bradbury ‘delighted’ documentary prompted breast cancer awareness surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Julia Bradbury ‘delighted’ documentary prompted breast cancer awareness surge

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 12:29 pm
The hour-long film Breast Cancer And Me aired last month (ITV/PA)
Broadcaster Julia Bradbury said it was a “big decision” to film her breast cancer journey but was “delighted” the film had encouraged people to seek support.

The number of people who called Breast Cancer Now’s free helpline following Bradbury’s ITV documentary Breast Cancer And Me increased by 21%, compared with the same week a year earlier.

At the time of the broadcast, there was also a 78% increase in visits to the charity’s website, compared to the same time on the previous day.

The hour-long film, which aired on April 28, followed Bradbury as she came to terms with her diagnosis and prepared to undergo a single mastectomy.

The TV presenter, 51, said she filmed the documentary to “raise awareness of the devastating disease” and to help those affected by breast cancer to “feel less alone”.

She said: “It was never the documentary that I wanted to make, but before my breast cancer diagnosis was confirmed, I had started charting the discovery of a lump in my left breast on social media and in the press, to encourage women (and men) to check themselves and attend screening programmes if they were offered.

“It was a big decision to go on to make such a personal film, especially when my family and I were going through so much, but my motivation was to raise awareness of this devastating disease, and I hoped that by giving an open and honest account of my experiences I could help others affected by breast cancer to feel less alone.

“I’m proud of the film, the team have done a brilliant job capturing the emotional and psychological impact that a cancer diagnosis can have on a family, and I know that Breast Cancer And Me has helped other people on their own breast cancer journeys – and it’s helped friends and family understand the complexities of getting a cancer diagnosis, and the profound impact it has on your life.

“I’m delighted that the documentary has prompted more people to seek information and support from Breast Cancer Now’s helpline and website, and that it moved people to set up regular donations to the charity in response to its advert that aired in the commercial break of my documentary.”

The former Countryfile star underwent a mastectomy in October, during which her breast as well as two lymph glands were removed before reconstruction took place.

Rachael Franklin, director of fundraising, communications and engagement at Breast Cancer Now, said: “While everyone’s experience of breast cancer will be different, we’re so grateful that through Breast Cancer And Me Julia has shone a spotlight on topics that women contact us for support around every day, such as treatment options, mastectomies, reconstruction and how to talk to children about breast cancer.

“Sharing her experience, Julia prompted more women to reach out to us for information and support via our website and our helpline.”

