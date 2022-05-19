Bruno Tonioli leaves Strictly Come Dancing due to ‘travel situation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bruno Tonioli leaves Strictly Come Dancing due to ‘travel situation’

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 7:58 pm
Bruno Tonioli (Matt Crossick/PA)
Bruno Tonioli (Matt Crossick/PA)

Bruno Tonioli has confirmed he has left Strictly Come Dancing because his travel commitments have made it “impossible” to continue but praised his replacement, Anton Du Beke, for doing a “fantastic job” on the judging panel.

The 66-year-old Italian dancer and choreographer has been a judge since the popular BBC One show launched in 2004.

He announced his departure on The One Show on Thursday night, saying he will instead be concentrating on his other role as a judge on Dancing With The Stars, which films around the same time of year in the US.

Strictly Come Dancing
Anton Du Beke (BBC/PA)

Tonioli said: “What’s happened with Covid, the travelling situation is so unpredictable. I used to leave on a Sunday and fly back on Thursday to do the show in London.

“It was impossible because the rules changed, getting through the airport was not like it used to be, it created a situation that was unsustainable. I miss it so much.

“Unfortunately Dancing With The Stars has moved to Disney+ which is a big deal. Because of the travel situation I will be there.”

In 2020, pandemic travel uncertainty meant Tonioli could only appear via video-link to give his verdict on the performances during the Sunday night results show.

And last year he was replaced by long-standing professional dancer Du Beke who joined the panel alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

“I think Anton has done a fantastic job, he deserves to be on that seat… its a 10 from me, carry on, do me proud,” Tonioli said.

In a message to the other judges, Tonioli added: “Shirley my love, you will be much safer with Anton.

“Motsi don’t worry about Craig, he is just jealous because he cannot wear your clothes, Craig is just Craig and behind the scene he is more fun than me, he is so cool and laid back.

Tonioli said Strictly fans may still see him in related events such as the post-show arena tour, in which he was a judge earlier this year.

“I may do the tour, I am not gone forever, don’t count me out, I will always be part of the family. We created the show.

“I am not going anywhere, it is impossible I cannot do it. The panel were so good last year, they were brilliant they have all my support, so hopefully we will do something else.”

Tonioli joined Strictly during its debut series in 2004 alongside the original judges Dame Arlene Phillips, Len Goodman and Revel Horwood.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke during the 2021 show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Du Beke said he was glad to be returning to the judging side of the show: “Woohooo! This is BRILLIANT news. Everyone knows how much I absolutely love the show and I’m utterly delighted to be continuing as a regular judge. And I get to make the final again – now I know how Giovanni feels!”

Revel Horwood, who now becomes the only remaining original member of the Strictly judging line-up, said he was “thrilled” to be returning and added: “It’s going to be fab-u-lous!”.

Head judge Ballas said: “Being a judge on Strictly is such a joy and honour for me, and I can’t wait to be back at the studio waving my paddle.

“Every year the wonderful production team surpass themselves and I know they have some brilliant plans in store for 2022. I’m so excited to get started.”

Mabuse took over from Dame Darcey Bussell in 2019, having previously been a judge on the German version of Strictly, Let’s Dance.

She said: “Last year’s series of Strictly was one of the highlights of my career, it has had such a real impact which has been incredible to witness. I am so proud to be a part of this show and I am so looking forward to returning for my fourth series!”.

