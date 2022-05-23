ITV announces end of Endeavour after a decade on screens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

ITV announces end of Endeavour after a decade on screens

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 5:18 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 5:50 pm
Endeavour star Shaun Evans (Jonathan Ford/ITV/PA)
Endeavour star Shaun Evans (Jonathan Ford/ITV/PA)

Hit detective drama Endeavour is coming to an end after 10 years on screen, ITV has announced.

The forthcoming ninth series of the Inspector Morse prequel, which is being filmed in Oxford, will be its last.

ITV announced the news with a teaser video featuring a reading of the poem How Clear, How Lovely Bright by AE Housman concluding with the words “The end of the beginning”.

Screenwriters Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam came to a mutual decision to end the series, which debuted in January 2012.

Executive producer Damien Timmer, on behalf of producers Mammoth Screen, said: “Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV.

“Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that remorseful day is nearly upon us.

“Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye.”

Inspector Morse ran from 1987 to 2000, and Endeavour, which charts the early career of the young Endeavour Morse, started in 2012.

Shaun Evans plays the leading role as the sleuth rises from detective constable to detective sergeant, working within the Oxford City Police criminal investigation department.

The series began as a single film in 2012 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Morse.

The Inspector Morse novels, which served as the inspiration for the long-running main series, were written by author Colin Dexter.

He died aged 86 in March 2017, shortly before the cameras rolled on the fifth series of Endeavour.

