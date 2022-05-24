Simu Liu notes importance of representation in Time 100 most influential list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Simu Liu notes importance of representation in Time 100 most influential list

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 2:26 am
Simu Liu notes importance of representation in Time 100 most influential list (James Mannin/PA)
Simu Liu notes importance of representation in Time 100 most influential list (James Mannin/PA)

Simu Liu says it is a “privilege” to be included in Time 100’s list of the most influential people of 2022, as he highlighted the ongoing importance of representation in the entertainment industry.

The Marvel star said he was “shocked, grateful, honoured, and terrified” to be included on the list but thanked “all those who came before, and who will come after.”

The 33-year-old actor was included on the honour roll of influential artists alongside contemporaries including Andrew Garfield, Zoe Kravitz and Ariana DeBose.

Spider-Man and Euphoria star Zendaya, who was listed under the innovators section, and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi also made the list.

“Shocked, grateful, honoured, and terrified to be included in one of the #Time100 covers this year!!” Liu wrote on Twitter.

“But beyond me… this is about the importance of REPRESENTATION.

“Thanks to all who came before, and who will come after. It’s a privilege to bear the torch for a brief moment.”

Liu’s accompanying article was written by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh, who described him as “our superhero”.

“It’s been amazing to see how beautifully he’s balancing representing our community and staying true to himself,” she said.

“Simu has been working hard to get through closed doors, and now he wants to hold those doors open for others. He’s our superhero.”

Oscar-winner DeBose wrote on social media: “What an honor to be included in this year’s @time 100 Most Influential People!

“Thank you, my darling @kchenoweth for the lovely words.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal