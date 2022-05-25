Apple TV cancels LA premiere of Physical series two following Texas shooting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Apple TV reportedly cancelled its red carpet premiere for season two of its drama Physical, following the deadly mass shooting at a primary school in Texas.

The event was due to take place on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, but was turned into a private event “out of respect” for victims of the incident shortly before it’s commencement

At least 19 children and one teacher were reported dead after a teenage gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The incident is the deadliest to occur at a US primary school since the infamous Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed almost a decade ago.

“Out of respect for today’s tragedy in Texas, tonight’s screening of Physical season two will be a private event with no press,” a statement from Physical‘s cast and creative team, shared by US media outlets, said.

“We thank you for wanting to be there with us, and know that you join with us in our heartfelt support for all of the families affected by today’s event.

“We’re grateful for your understanding.”

Physical stars Rose Byrne as ambitious 1980s workout video star Sheila, alongside Murray Bartlett, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba and Paul Sparks.