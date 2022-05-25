Mr Motivator recalls ‘traumatic’ robbery in Jamaica

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Mr Motivator recalls ‘traumatic’ robbery in Jamaica

By Press Association
May 25, 2022, 12:05 pm
Mr Motivator has recalled a violent robbery in his home in 2007 (PA)
Mr Motivator has recalled a violent robbery in his home in 2007 (PA)

Mr Motivator has revealed he was tied up by a group armed with guns and knives during a “traumatic” home robbery.

The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said the incident happened during an evening in 2007 when he was living in Jamaica and friends were visiting for the weekend.

Speaking on the Celebrity Catch Up podcast, the 69-year-old discussed the lessons he learned from the robbery.

Recalling how he had noticed a side door open while they were having dinner, he said: “Before I knew it about eight people ran in.

“One of them had a gun, the rest had knives and machetes. The first thing they did was tie us up and put us on the floor.

“The most upsetting thing for any father is you don’t like feeling helpless and hopeless. I remember my daughter saying, ‘Dad, why are these men doing this?’.”

After refusing to allow one of the group to take his wife, Sandra, upstairs to open their safe, Evans was taken upstairs instead where the thieves stole money and jewellery.

He added: “They got away and I got myself free and loosened everybody up – (it was) traumatic.”

Evans said he had later identified one of the group as a builder who had worked on his house the previous year.

He said: “Let people earn your trust before you let them in. Sometimes we’re too trusting and the very people we trust can be the people that let us down.”

He added the “saving grace” was that his wife was able to hide her engagement ring.

“I thought we’d lost it, but that wife of mine is so clever – she put it in her mouth without anybody knowing so they didn’t get it,” he said.

The TV fitness instructor found fame in the early 90s and is well known for his neon lycra and upbeat style.

He was made an MBE in October 2020 as part of the Queen’s postponed birthday honours list, for services to health and fitness after creating online home exercises during the coronavirus lockdown.

Listen to Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did for the full interview.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal