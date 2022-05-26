Ant and Dec confirm I’m a Celebrity’s return to Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ant and Dec confirm I’m a Celebrity’s return to Australia

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 12:11 pm
Ant and Dec have confirmed that I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will return to Australia (Ian West?PA)
TV presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have confirmed that I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! will return to Australia for its 2022 series.

The celebrity reality show has been filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales for the past two years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Speaking to ITV’s This Morning about returning to the Australian jungle, Donnelly, 46 said: “If they let us in the country, we’ll be back in.”

I’m A Celebrity� Get Me Out Of Here!
The presenting duo have hosted the show since 2002, with the exception of 2018 when McPartlin was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby (ITV/PA)

Adding: “We had two lovely years in Wales, we really enjoyed our time in Wales, but this show has to be in Australia, we have to go back.”

The Geordie presenting duo have hosted the show since its launch in 2002, with the exception of the 2018 series when McPartlin, 46, was temporarily replaced by Holly Willoughby.

The show’s 2021 series was won by Emmerdale actor Danny Miller.

McPartlin and Donnelly also hinted at a new all-stars I’m A Celebrity spin-off show, which could feature favourite campmates from previous series.

McPartlin said: “I don’t know why it’s never been done before.

“But it’s a spin-off from the main show where we’ve got ex-camp mates who all come together in South Africa, competing in challenges and trials.”

After McPartlin asked “should I keep talking?” Donnelly stepped in to halt his fellow presenter.

“I don’t think you should,” Donnelly said.

Adding: “I think this is a secret.”

McPartlin replied: “It’s going to be great.”

Donnelly eventually stopped his presenting partner, saying: “Just stop talking!

“Oh he’s gone again, he’s still talking!

“It’s a secret!”

I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! will air on ITV later this year.

