Grenfell Tower Inquiry play to air on Channel 4

Not-for-profit play Grenfell: Value Engineering will air on Channel 4 next month after running on stage in London and Birmingham last year.

The production, which will be called Grenfell on Channel 4 and All 4, is a dramatisation of verbatim excerpts from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

The ongoing public inquiry is investigating the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people and gutted the high-rise building on June 14 2017.

The Grenfell Tower (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The production originally ran at The Tabernacle in London and at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in 2021.

Grenfell sets out to discover why the devastating fire happened after the refurbishment of the tower block in North Kensington, London.

The production is based entirely on the words of those involved in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry and is produced and directed by Nicolas Kent.

Grenfell was created by Kent and the creative team responsible for the dramatisation of The Colour Of Justice: The Stephen Lawrence Inquiry, which ran at the Tricycle Theatre and the National Theatre in 1999.

Speaking about the production, Kent said: “In the heart of one of the richest boroughs in Europe 72 people died in the horrific circumstances of the Grenfell Tower fire, and this play looks at the causes, failures and those responsible for this tragedy, and how we can try to ensure that it never happens again.

“When last autumn we produced the play close to the Grenfell site the production was welcomed by the four main Grenfell support organisations.

“We were regularly told by residents that they hoped it would have a future life as they believed it’s important that people kept talking about the systemic failures which led to the fire.

“We are pleased that Channel 4 has now made it possible for the play to reach a much larger audience.”

Grenfell will also feature an introduction by former Channel 4 newsreader Jon Snow.

Speaking about the production, head of Channel 4 drama Caroline Hollick said: “I’m proud that Channel 4 is able to bring this extraordinary verbatim play to our screens.

“It is an utterly shocking indictment of the tragic mistakes, corporate greed and buck-passing of so many involved with the Grenfell tragedy – it’s hard to imagine a fictional drama cutting quite as close to the bone.”

Grenfell will air on Channel 4 and All 4 in June.