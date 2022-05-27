Full-scale starship forms centrepiece of exclusive Mandalorian exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Full-scale starship forms centrepiece of exclusive Mandalorian exhibition

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 12:11 am
Full-scale starship forms centrepiece of exclusive Mandalorian exhibition


A full-scale starship formed the centre-piece of an exclusive exhibition at Disney’s Star Wars Celebration, which featured props, costumes and animatronics featured in several of the franchise’s spinoffs.

Items and apparel used by characters in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian were on display, some of which are to be used again for upcoming series.

Glass cases featured rifles and staffs used by stars Pedro Pascal, who plays the mysterious Mandalorian, and Temuera Morrison, who is the infamous bounty hunter, Boba Fett.



At the centre of the exhibition was a life-size N1 Naboo Starfighter with a small animatronic of Grogu (also known by fans as Baby Yoda) waving from inside.

Other moving models included a large Bantha, which was accompanied by a horde of Tusken Raiders set against the background of their desert camp.

Costumes from Imperial Stormtroopers, Mandalorians, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and a host of other bounty hunters and characters from both series were on display.



Walls were covered with concept art from the Mandalorian, and miniature spaceships and back-drops, which were scanned to create backdrops for filming were also on show.

The Mandalorian Experience is open for four days at the Anaheim Convention Centre, in California, and available only to attendees of the event.

Scores of fans, some dressed in elaborate cosplay costumes, joined lengthy queues for the exhibition.



The installation was announced by Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau on the opening day of the convention, following the showing of a new trailer for season three of the series.

The short clip showed the eponymous character and Grogu reunited and travelling to Mandalore to be “forgiven for my transgressions”.

The series will premiere in February of next year Favreau said, and he apologised to fans, saying “over the last few years it’s been rough” for Disney.

