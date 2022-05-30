Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma among this year’s Love Island line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former England striker Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma is among the newly announced Love Island line-up, which also includes a paramedic and a dancer with a cochlear implant.

The 19-year-old international dressage rider and business owner said she will show her ambition on the dating show after growing up around her ex-footballer father and competing for Great Britain in dressage since the age of 11.

She will join the new crop of contestants when the popular ITV2 series returns at 9pm on Monday June 6.

International dressage rider Gemma is trading in her riding boots to score a strapping lad 😍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JzRRmsDnS5 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

When it comes to relationships, Gemma said: “I will always go for what I want.

“But, at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection.

“I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me.”

Gemma’s father, 42, played for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United and was part of the England squad for the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

Who's going to dig our dancing queen Tasha? 💞 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2w6pBWsFEX — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

Also looking for love will be dancer and model Tasha Ghouri, who has a cochlear implant and lives in Thirsk, North Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old said her family and friends would describe her as a “party animal”, but feels she also inspires others because she is open about her hearing troubles.

Although she said she is a “girls’ girl”, she is willing to step on some toes “in the nicest way possible” in her quest to find a man.

Davide the Italian Stallion is looking *chefs kiss* 🤌 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MDViYi5lGr — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

Another contestant will be Davide Sanclimenti, 27, from Rome, who said he is going to bring his “Italian charm” to the villa.

The business owner, who lives in Manchester, said: “I’m good-looking and I’ve realised, since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them.”

He added: “I want to find my soulmate, find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family.”

Hotel waitress Indiyah is ready to check in for a summer of love 🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lOP6CSh4ti — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Indiyah Polack, 23, said she will bring “a lot of flavour and vibrancy”.

The London-based hotel waitress said: “I feel like I’m quite a down-to-earth person so it shouldn’t be an issue to meet a lover or a friend.”

Will charming Irish lad Dami be lucky in love? 🍀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dbqTGjGvKo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

Also hoping to find love will be senior microbiologist Dami Hope, who is taking part because he wants to be “more open to new things”.

The 26-year-old, from Dublin, said: “Love Island is a different experience. I will be talking to different girls. It might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience.”

Welsh paramedic Paige is no stranger to getting hearts beating 💓 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CCrnZucU6k — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

Paramedic Paige Thorne, 24, said she has struggled to find a partner in her hometown of Swansea in South Wales.

“I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me,” she said.

Welsh student Liam is ready to learn a thing or two in this university of love ✍️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7bVmpgyPem — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

Fellow Welsh contestant Liam Llewellyn, 22, from Newport, said he is quite emotional and will wear his “heart on his sleeve”.

The masters student in strength and conditioning said he likes to impress someone he is interested in with a compliment like “your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes” or “you’ve got nice feet”.

Amber is bringing main character energy to the villa, but will she find a man to match her vibes? ✨ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4kFrB6rQcV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

Amber Beckford, a 24-year-old nanny from London, said she is unsure how her opinionated nature will be received.

She said: “As I work with kids, I have patience with kids. But adults, they annoy me!”

Estate agent Andrew Le Page, 27, from Guernsey, described himself as a “very loyal” partner, saying when he is with someone he is “all for them”.

Fishmonger Luca is looking to reel in the girls this summer. Will he find his catch of the day? 🎣 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wHHKQr4RNK — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

While 23-year-old fishmonger Luca Bish, from Brighton, is hoping to be this year’s prize catch.

He said he prefers to meet girls out and about but feels it can come across as “too desperate” if you go out looking to find a partner.

Pharmaceutical sales specialist Ikenna has got the perfect prescription for love 💊 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1gBZFJiSEy — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

Rounding off this year’s initial line-up is pharmaceutical sales specialist Ikenna Ekwonna, 23, from Nottingham, who feels he is now at the age where he could find someone special.

This year, the contestants will enter a new villa in Majorca because the previous property, near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in the east of the Spanish island, is reportedly unavailable.

Laura Whitmore will return as host.