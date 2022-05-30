David Walliams jokes he will quit BGT if Born To Perform do not make final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Walliams has joked that he will leave Britain’s Got Talent if his golden buzzer act Born To Perform do not make it to the show’s final.

The dance group from Nottingham, whose members have various disabilities, delivered an energetic performance in Monday’s first live semi-final.

The eight acts also included 77-year-old singer Mel Day, the London Community Gospel Choir, magic acts Junwoo and The Witch, schoolboy ventriloquist Jamie Leahey, impressionist Suzi Wild and busker Maxwell Thorpe.

Born To Perform’s routine came second and was set to a medley of hits including September by Earth, Wind And Fire.

“I’m so pleased for you, I’m so proud I got to press the golden buzzer,” Walliams told the group after their performance.

It's never a cloudy day when Born to Perform are on stage! ☀️ Their Semi-Final performance will bring you pure HAPPINESS, so get ready to smile ear to ear and watch it here: https://t.co/MEDNSovWQj #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/wypIeaTGHj — BGT (@BGT) May 30, 2022

“It was full of joy, full of love, full of passion and it’s the way you want the world to do.

“If you’re not in the finals on Sunday then I’m leaving the show.”

The group earned Walliams’ coveted golden buzzer at their audition with a dance performance to You Can’t Stop The Beat from Hairspray.

Walliams’ fellow judge Amanda Holden said their semi-final performance was “full of personality” and her ears were “bleeding” from the amount of cheering they received.

Simon Cowell said he felt as though he had eaten “the biggest happy pill in the world”.

The semi-final started with an electric soul medley by 77-year old Mel Day, which included hits by James Brown and the Blues Brothers.

He told the judges, who praised his “brilliant” opening performance, that the slot in the semi-final “meant the world” to him.

Cowell told him: “I think the final would be amazing with you in it, but it’s not up to us.”