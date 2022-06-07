Soap stars Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt to compete in TV drag contest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, former EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and Love Islander Chris Hughes are among the stars who will undergo “the ultimate drag makeover” for a new ITV competition.

TV fitness instructor Mr Motivator, Union J singer George Shelley and England rugby player Joe Marler will also compete in the one-off special, Queens For The Night.

Lorraine Kelly will serve as host while the judging panel will feature Melanie C of the Spice Girls, comedian Rob Beckett, Australian drag artist Courtney Act and West End star Layton Williams.

The programme will see each famous name paired with drag mentors – including Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus and Asttina Mandella – as they prepare their alter egos before competing on stage.

The show will culminate in a cabaret-style performance, voted on by the studio audience, as they showcase their newly acquired skills, including singing, dancing, lip-syncing, impression and comedy.

Morning TV host Kelly said: “I’m so excited to be hosting this show. I am a huge fan of drag and can not wait to see a host of well-known stars embrace this uniquely wonderful and uplifting skill.

“It’s a show that will have humour, warmth and above all lots and lots of glamour, I can’t wait to get started.”

Melanie C said: “I’ve always been a huge fan of drag and in 2019, I was lucky enough to do a world tour of Prides with some of the most wonderful and creative queens out there!

“On that tour I really learnt what’s needed to cut the mustard on this fabulous world and I can’t wait to see how our celebrities measure up with their incredible mentors guiding them every step of the way.”

Executive producer Karen Smith said: “Queens For The Night will deliver jaw-dropping transformations, heart-warming stories, high-heeled hilarity and must-see performances as Britain’s best drag queens share their world and mentor big name celebrities to perform for a glamorous panel. It’ll be wall-to-wall fabulousness.”

Created and produced by Tuesday’s Child, the programme is due to launch on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.