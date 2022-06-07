Joanne Froggatt on the responsibility of portraying real-life events on screen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Joanne Froggatt on the responsibility of portraying real-life events on screen

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 8:00 pm
Joanne Froggatt stars in brand new BBC One drama Sherwood (Jacob King/PA)
Joanne Froggatt stars in brand new BBC One drama Sherwood (Jacob King/PA)

British actress Joanne Froggatt has said she goes to bed dreaming about her latest role because of the responsibility of portraying real-life events on screen.

Froggatt, 41, gained prominence for her portrayal of Anna Bates in period drama Downtown Abbey and stars in the upcoming BBC One series Sherwood.

Written by James Graham, Sherwood is in part inspired by real events involving two dramatic killings in a Nottinghamshire mining village – based on the village in which Graham grew up.

The hunt to find the person responsible for the killings inflame historic divisions sparked during the miners’ strike of 1984–1985.

Speaking about the new series on The One Show on Tuesday evening, Froggatt said: “It always adds an extra layer of responsibility when you’re dealing with either sensitive subject matters or true events, or anything inspired by true events, because you always want to do your best work, but you know, I literally go to bed dreaming about it.”

She added: “The thought of anyone sat at home, who’s been through anything similar, going, ‘they didn’t put the work in’ is my worst nightmare.”

Sherwood screening
Bally Gill, David Morrissey, writer James Graham and Joanne Froggatt attending the screening of BBC One drama Sherwood (Jacob King/PA)

Froggatt portrays Sarah Vincent in the series, a Tory-councillor hopeful.

She stars alongside fellow Downtown Abbey actor Kevin Doyle in the show, as well as David Morrissey, Lesley Manville and Lorraine Ashbourne.

Sherwood begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on June 13 at 9pm.

