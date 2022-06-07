Love Island bombshell Davide make his choice and leaves one islander vulnerable

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island bombshell Davide has chosen to couple up with Gemma in the villa, leaving Liam single and vulnerable to dumping.

The eighth series of the hit dating show kicked off on ITV2 on Monday evening.

During the first episode, Davide shocked his fellow islanders as he entered the villa late, walking in and asking “did anyone order an Italian snack?”

It was soon revealed that Davide would have 24 hours to decide which girl he wanted to couple up with, ultimately leaving one boy without a partner.

In Tuesday evening’s show, Davide chose to couple up with daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen Gemma after also getting to know dancer and model Tasha and paramedic Paige.

Gemma was originally partnered with 22-year-old student Liam as a result of the initial coupling announced by host Laura Whitmore and voted for by the British public.

While stood at the firepit before making his choice, 27-year-old business owner Davide, who is originally from Rome but lives in Manchester, said: “Naturally, it has not been easy to choose because in only 24 hours it is difficult to try to know everyone and try to make the right decision.

“So I decided to couple up with this girl because there’s not just attraction, I mean, yes she is a stunning girl, but I felt we really have a good time and I would like to know her more.”

Speaking to Davide earlier in the episode, Gemma revealed he was very much her type, after she had also expressed reservations about her initial partner Liam.

Shortly after Davide had revealed his choice, Liam received a text warning the islanders to expect a recoupling at the end of the week, during which the boy who fails to be picked will be the first to be dumped from the island.

Ready for two fiery new Bombshells? 🔥 Afia and Ekin-Su are stepping into the villa and YOU get to choose which boy they go on their first date with… Head to the app right now to vote! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hlti7YNCI9 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 7, 2022

Tomorrow evening’s show will see two new arrivals at the villa in Majorca: 25-year-old Lounge Host Afia Tonkmor and 27-year-old actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

The British public have been given the responsibility of voting for the two boys they think Afia and Ekin-Su should go on a date with upon their arrival.

Elsewhere in the villa, Tasha, a model and dancer from North Yorkshire, found her eyes wandering and revealed she had taken a liking to fishmonger Luca.

However, she is currently coupled up with estate agent Andrew and despite her attraction to Luca, the couple appeared to be getting on well.

Speaking about sharing a bed with Andrew, Tasha said: “I woke up and he was awake as well. He had a little smile and then he put his arm around me and we started cuddling.

“It felt so nice. I was like a Cheshire cat, I needed to stop grinning!”

Later in the episode, the couple shared a first kiss at the firepit.

Also during the episode, the islanders took part in the ‘anything to declare’ challenge, which saw the contestants discovering each other’s secrets

Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.