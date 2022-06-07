Love Island bombshell Davide make his choice and leaves one islander vulnerable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island bombshell Davide make his choice and leaves one islander vulnerable

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 10:30 pm
Italian bombshell Davide has chosen his new partner on Love Island (ITV/PA)
Italian bombshell Davide has chosen his new partner on Love Island (ITV/PA)

Love Island bombshell Davide has chosen to couple up with Gemma in the villa, leaving Liam single and vulnerable to dumping.

The eighth series of the hit dating show kicked off on ITV2 on Monday evening.

During the first episode, Davide shocked his fellow islanders as he entered the villa late, walking in and asking “did anyone order an Italian snack?”

It was soon revealed that Davide would have 24 hours to decide which girl he wanted to couple up with, ultimately leaving one boy without a partner.

In Tuesday evening’s show, Davide chose to couple up with daughter of former England footballer Michael Owen Gemma after also getting to know dancer and model Tasha and paramedic Paige.

Gemma was originally partnered with 22-year-old student Liam as a result of the initial coupling announced by host Laura Whitmore and voted for by the British public.

While stood at the firepit before making his choice, 27-year-old business owner Davide, who is originally from Rome but lives in Manchester, said: “Naturally, it has not been easy to choose because in only 24 hours it is difficult to try to know everyone and try to make the right decision.

“So I decided to couple up with this girl because there’s not just attraction, I mean, yes she is a stunning girl, but I felt we really have a good time and I would like to know her more.”

Speaking to Davide earlier in the episode, Gemma revealed he was very much her type, after she had also expressed reservations about her initial partner Liam.

Shortly after Davide had revealed his choice, Liam received a text warning the islanders to expect a recoupling at the end of the week, during which the boy who fails to be picked will be the first to be dumped from the island.

Tomorrow evening’s show will see two new arrivals at the villa in Majorca: 25-year-old Lounge Host Afia Tonkmor and 27-year-old actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

The British public have been given the responsibility of voting for the two boys they think Afia and Ekin-Su should go on a date with upon their arrival.

Elsewhere in the villa, Tasha, a model and dancer from North Yorkshire, found her eyes wandering and revealed she had taken a liking to fishmonger Luca.

However, she is currently coupled up with estate agent Andrew and despite her attraction to Luca, the couple appeared to be getting on well.

Speaking about sharing a bed with Andrew, Tasha said: “I woke up and he was awake as well. He had a little smile and then he put his arm around me and we started cuddling.

“It felt so nice. I was like a Cheshire cat, I needed to stop grinning!”

Later in the episode, the couple shared a first kiss at the firepit.

Also during the episode, the islanders took part in the ‘anything to declare’ challenge, which saw the contestants discovering each other’s secrets

Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal