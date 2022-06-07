Katherine Ryan’s star-studded series reveals behind-the-scenes comedian antics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Katherine Ryan’s star-studded series reveals behind-the-scenes comedian antics

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 12:02 am
Katherine Ryan’s new star-studded series exposes ‘behind-the-scenes’ antics of comics (Prime Video/PA)
Katherine Ryan’s new star-studded series exposes ‘behind-the-scenes’ antics of comics (Prime Video/PA)

Katherine Ryan’s new star-studded series promises to expose the offstage antics of comics including Jimmy Carr, Rosie Jones and Seann Walsh.

The Canadian comedian’s new series, Backstage With Katherine Ryan, is set to offer a rare unscripted and uncensored insight into some of the nation’s favourite comedians.

Ryan said filming the series was “a bit daunting” because she hadn’t been on stage for a while following the pandemic and her son had been born just six weeks previously.

She said: “That’s on my personal scale of daunting, which is almost non-existent, because I just don’t have any anxiety and my mental health is rock solid.

“I’m very lucky, and I hope it stays that way. I’m incapable of fretting. I see other comedians doing jumping jacks and really nervous … I’m not capable of that anymore, I don’t know why.”

The six-episode series will feature the cream of the comedy crop, including Russell Kane, Rob Beckett, Tom Allen and Sarah Millican, performing at London’s Roundhouse and hanging out backstage.

Frankie Boyle, Sara Pascoe and Jo Brand will also feature alongside Joel Dommett, Nish Kumar, Judi Love and Sue Perkins in the series which will reveal the nerves, gossip, preparation, excitement, camaraderie and clashes behind the scenes.

Speaking about her guest stars, Ryan said: “I had chats with everyone before they went on and I just said, ‘No one’s trying to catch you out, no one wants to show you in a bad light’.

Backstage With Katherine Ryan
Backstage With Katherine Ryan (Prime Video/PA)

“I think because I was involved they trusted that it’s not a trick, it’s not a hidden camera stitch-up show. But also, there aren’t any wrong ‘uns on the show.

“I think that if you had cancellable personality traits you probably wouldn’t have agreed to come on and everyone forgot the cameras were there after only a few minutes.

“It’s amazing how it just blends into the background.”

Ryan said a lot of the comedians were “used” to showing more of their personal lives and authentic selves “because of podcasts and because of social media”.

She added: “It’s not like the old generation of comedians where you had a very constructed persona and that’s all that you would share.

seann walsh
Seann Walsh featuring in Backstage With Katherine Ryan (Prime Video/PA)

“We’re very interested in what’s behind the scenes and people are more relaxed about showing that.”

Speaking about the backstage atmosphere for stand-up comics, Ryan said “some (people) are more spiky than others” but added she had never experienced any “backstabbing or cattiness”.

“I think the younger generation, especially the female comedians, are a very close community. We’re all on a group chat. We’re very supportive of one another.

“But I think comedy has a way of weeding out the people that are unkind,” she said.

All six episodes of Backstage With Katherine Ryan will air on June 9 on Prime Video.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal