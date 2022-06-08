Cameron Lombard replaces Gorka Marquez on Keeeep Dancing tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Cameron Lombard replaces Gorka Marquez on Keeeep Dancing tour

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 8:32 am
Gorka Marquez has had to pull out of the Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing! tour (BBC/PA)
Gorka Marquez has had to pull out of the Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing! tour (BBC/PA)

Gorka Marquez has had to withdraw from the UK tour of Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing! due to injury and will be replaced by Strictly newcomer Cameron Lombard, it has been announced.

The tour, which starts on June 22 in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, will see celebrities and Strictly professionals give audiences a glimpse behind the glitterball via “stunning choreography and fascinating storytelling”.

Marquez, 31, said: “I’m very disappointed not to be able to join the tour, but I must follow medical advice and rest and recuperate.

“I’ll be cheering everyone on from home. Audiences are in for a real treat!”

Cameron Lombard will be taking to the dance floor in the Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing! tour after Gorka Marquez had to pull out due to injury (Neil Reading/PA)

South African Latin champion Lombard joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 and he will be part of the line-up of professionals when the hit BBC One show returns for its 20th series this autumn.

He said: “It’s a real thrill for me to be joining this new Strictly tour. Keeeep Dancing is all about giving the audiences a sneak peek at what goes on behind the scenes at the TV show – I know they are going to love it!

“We will all miss Gorka on the road with us. I’m sending him my very best for a speedy recovery.”

EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who was a finalist alongside Marquez in the 2020 series of Strictly, is among the line-up for the Keeeep Dancing tour and is joined by Strictly 2021 semi-finalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson.

Professionals for the event include Neil Jones, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu, with live music from The Wanted’s Max George, another Strictly 2020 series alumnus.

Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing! kicks off on June 22 in Tunbridge Wells, Kent (Neil Reading/PA)

Director of Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing! Trent Whiddon said: “We are very sad that Gorka has had to withdraw but know we’ll be in safe hands with Cameron joining the cast.

“We’ve just started rehearsals and the show is going to be spectacular.

“Audiences will enjoy some of their favourite numbers from the BBC One show and some amazing new routines, as well as learning first hand from our cast the secret hopes, heartbreaks and goals on the TV show.”

The show is directed by Whiddon and his wife and dance partner Gordana Grandosek.

– Tour dates run to July 23 with tickets available at https://strictlypresents.com/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal