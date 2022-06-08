Love Island stars share kiss as another couple enjoy first date of the series

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Love Island stars Amber Beckford and Dami Hope have shared a kiss as things heat up in the villa.

Senior microbiologist Dami, 26, and 24-year-old nanny Amber embraced during Wednesday’s episode of the ITV show.

The kiss came after Dami told Amber she was “too serious” and she asked to see more of the fun side of his personality.

Having a chat at the bar in the evening, Dami said: “You’ve been giving me eyes. I can see your eyes looking at me and I keep thinking, am I in trouble?”



Amber said: “You see me watching you! I’m intrigued by you. I’m trying to work out what you’re thinking.”



Dami asked: “What am I thinking now?” with Amber replying: “I don’t know. You tell me.”



Dami said: “I can’t tell you but I can show you” before the couple share their first kiss.

Elsewhere on the show, 19-year-old international dressage rider and business owner Gemma Owen said she was “really happy” after Love Island bombshell Davide Sanclimenti, 27, from Rome, chose to couple up with her.

Speaking in the beach hut, Davide added: “I’m now in a couple with Gemma and I’m really happy that she actually felt the same as me. I feel like there is something good between us.”

Later in the show, Gemma receives a text which said: “Gemma and Davide, it’s time for your first date. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #SimplyTheZest #FirstDateVibes”



Speaking in the Beach Hut ahead of her date, Gemma said: “Hopefully we can have another good chat and I can find out a bit more about him and have that good energy.”



The pair head out of the villa and arrive at a picturesque location for their date where they will be making their own lemonade.

During the date, talk turns to marriage and Gemma revealed she would like to get married and have four children.

Gemma’s father, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen, 42, joked that he had gone “all the way to Germany” to “avoid” Love Island while appearing as a pundit for England’s Nations League match with Germany on Tuesday evening.

As he was being introduced as a pundit for Channel 4’s live coverage of the anticipated football match, Channel 4 presenter Jules Breach quizzed him about Love Island.

He said: “Joining me hoping to see another famous England victory in Munich, England and Arsenal midfield Jordan Nobbs, former England, West Ham and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole and the father of Love Island’s Gemma Owen.

“Michael Owen here with us, a big night for the Owens last night Michael, how are you feeling today?”

Owen replied: “Jules, I came all the way to Germany to try to avoid all that back at home, and you brought it up straight away.”

He added: “I am feeling alright, thank you. This is taking my mind off it so don’t bring it back up.”

New arrivals Afia Tonkmor and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu also arrive during Wednesday’s episode settling in for their dates, chosen by the public, outside the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.