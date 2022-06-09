Strictly star Karen Hauer marries Jordan Wyn-Jones in ‘fairy tale’ wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly star Karen Hauer marries Jordan Wyn-Jones in ‘fairy tale’ wedding

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 1:00 am
Strictly star Karen Hauer marries Jordan Wyn-Jones in ‘fairytale’ wedding (Matt Crossick/PA)
Strictly star Karen Hauer marries Jordan Wyn-Jones in ‘fairytale’ wedding (Matt Crossick/PA)

Karen Hauer has tied the knot with Jordan Wyn-Jones surrounded by her fellow Strictly Come Dancing colleagues.

The dancer, who split from her former co-star Kevin Clifton in 2018 after three years of marriage, said the wedding in Hampshire, South East England, to fitness professional Wyn-Jones was a “fairy tale day.”

The 40-year-old Strictly professional told Hello! magazine: “It felt so special to bring our families and friends together.

“I haven’t seen my family for the last two years so it’s really touching to bring them here and be able to share this amazing moment with them.”

Hauer shared a link to the Hello! article to her Instagram story on Wednesday.

Fellow Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk were among the guests celebrating at the intimate ceremony on Tuesday.

Hauer and Wyn-Jones became Instagram official in July 2021, before going on to share a series of cuddly pictures on social media over the last year.

The wedding comes after the Strictly professionals travelled the length of the UK performing their 36 date live tour.

Clifton, who won Strictly Come Dancing with his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley in 2018, quit the BBC series in 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal