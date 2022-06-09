Star line-up to join Joe Lycett celebrating 50 years of UK Pride on Channel 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Star line-up to join Joe Lycett celebrating 50 years of UK Pride on Channel 4

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 1:16 pm
Joe Lycett (Matt Crossick/PA)
Joe Lycett (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rupert Everett, Olly Alexander and Boy George are among the stars joining Joe Lycett in his “loud and proud” celebrations marking 50 years of Pride in the UK.

The 33-year-old comedian is hosting Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party live on Channel 4 from his home city of Birmingham, which will feature Danny Dyer making a cameo appearance from the closet.

The two-hour special will see Lycett celebrate all things LGBTQ+ alongside famous faces including Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney, comedian Mawaan Rizwan and Drag Race queens Tia Kofi and Tayce.

Rupert Everett
Rupert Everett (PA)

Celebrity guests also include My Best Friend’s Wedding actor Everett and It’s A Sin star Alexander alongside performances from Boy George, Culture Club, Steps and Self Esteem.

Comedians Rosie Jones and Jen Ives also join the line-up, which will include a countdown of the top LGBTQ+ TV moments.

Lycett said: “As a straight white man who works in scaffolding I’m not quite sure why I’ve been asked to host this?”

 
Louisa Compton, head of news, current affairs and specialist factual and sport at Channel 4, said: “As a broadcaster who has proudly championed LGBTQ+ programming for 40 years, we are delighted to be marking the climax of our Pride at 50 season with Joe Lycett’s loud and proud celebration live from his Birmingham home town.

“This isn’t just any party, it’s a Pride party with purpose, and whilst we’ll be celebrating all that’s been achieved, we’ll also be calling out where progress has stalled across the world. Watch out for some very noisy and exciting stunts.”

Steve Handley, commissioning editor for entertainment at Channel 4, said: “The Big Pride Party is set to be an unmissable mix of joy, mischief and purpose, all with a sprinkling of the tour de force that is Joe Lycett.

Olly Alexander
Olly Alexander (Ian West/PA)

“We are thrilled to be able to get together in Birmingham with Joe and celebrate, with Pride.”

Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party is part of Channel 4’s bumper season of TV specials and documentaries to mark 50 years since the first Pride march took place in the UK.

It will include a documentary on the history of Pride, a film on model April Ashley focusing on the UK’s most prominent transgender women, a two-part documentary on George Michael and his fight for freedom and a celebrity Gogglebox episode featuring British LGBTQ+ personalities including Rylan Clark and Nick Grimshaw.

