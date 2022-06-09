Star line-up to join Joe Lycett celebrating 50 years of UK Pride on Channel 4

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rupert Everett, Olly Alexander and Boy George are among the stars joining Joe Lycett in his “loud and proud” celebrations marking 50 years of Pride in the UK.

The 33-year-old comedian is hosting Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party live on Channel 4 from his home city of Birmingham, which will feature Danny Dyer making a cameo appearance from the closet.

The two-hour special will see Lycett celebrate all things LGBTQ+ alongside famous faces including Heartstopper stars Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney, comedian Mawaan Rizwan and Drag Race queens Tia Kofi and Tayce.

Celebrity guests also include My Best Friend’s Wedding actor Everett and It’s A Sin star Alexander alongside performances from Boy George, Culture Club, Steps and Self Esteem.

Comedians Rosie Jones and Jen Ives also join the line-up, which will include a countdown of the top LGBTQ+ TV moments.

Lycett said: “As a straight white man who works in scaffolding I’m not quite sure why I’ve been asked to host this?”

Louisa Compton, head of news, current affairs and specialist factual and sport at Channel 4, said: “As a broadcaster who has proudly championed LGBTQ+ programming for 40 years, we are delighted to be marking the climax of our Pride at 50 season with Joe Lycett’s loud and proud celebration live from his Birmingham home town.

“This isn’t just any party, it’s a Pride party with purpose, and whilst we’ll be celebrating all that’s been achieved, we’ll also be calling out where progress has stalled across the world. Watch out for some very noisy and exciting stunts.”

Steve Handley, commissioning editor for entertainment at Channel 4, said: “The Big Pride Party is set to be an unmissable mix of joy, mischief and purpose, all with a sprinkling of the tour de force that is Joe Lycett.

“We are thrilled to be able to get together in Birmingham with Joe and celebrate, with Pride.”

Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party is part of Channel 4’s bumper season of TV specials and documentaries to mark 50 years since the first Pride march took place in the UK.

It will include a documentary on the history of Pride, a film on model April Ashley focusing on the UK’s most prominent transgender women, a two-part documentary on George Michael and his fight for freedom and a celebrity Gogglebox episode featuring British LGBTQ+ personalities including Rylan Clark and Nick Grimshaw.