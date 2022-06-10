Love Island rocked after shock first recoupling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island rocked after shock first recoupling

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 10:42 pm
Love Island (ITV/PA)
Love Island (ITV/PA)

Love Island’s Luca rocked the boat during a tense recoupling which saw him steal Gemma from Davide.

Friday night’s instalment of the ITV2 show saw the boys picking the girls they wanted to be with in a dramatic shake-up.

Despite promising one islander would be dumped at the end of the ceremony, a text confirmed islanders Paige and Afia – who had been left single – would not be leaving following the shock exit of Liam Llewellyn earlier in the show.

During the episode, Liam became the first Love Island contestant to depart the villa, having quit the dating show after just four days.

The student, 22, from Wales, told his fellow contestants around the fire pit: “Obviously we all came here for the same reason but I haven’t really been feeling I have been giving 100% Liam.

“I know what 100% Liam looks like and I am miles off that.

“I’ve been thinking long and hard, this isn’t a spur of the moment thing.”

During the recoupling ceremony, 23-year-old fishmonger Luca Bish, who had been coupled up with Paige, picked dressage-rider Gemma Owen, 19, after confessing his true feelings the previous night.

Stood around the fire pit, he said: “I would like to couple up with this girl because ever since she walked through that door she caught my eye.

“She’s a right sort, getting to know her throughout the week I’ve noticed she’s got the personality to go with that.

“I like that she can look after herself and she don’t give too much away and I look forward to seeing how things progress.

“Obviously it wasn’t an easy decision and probably until I was sat here right now I didn’t know what I was gonna do.

“I said when I come in here I’d stay true to myself and hopefully that pays off.”

The episode saw 27-year-old Davide Sanclimenti choose actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu, 27, during the recoupling, after they enjoyed a garden gym session together where the Italian playfully put her on his shoulders while lifting weights.

In his speech, he claimed Ekin-Su was “one of the only girls who saw beneath the perfect body there was something special inside me” and added that he was “excited” to get to know her.

Meanwhile estate agent Andrew Le Page choose to stick to his couple with model Tasha Ghouri, Dami Hope re-chose Amber Beckford and Ikenna Ekwonna stuck with Indiyah Polack.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

