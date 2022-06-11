Jacques O’Neill promises to bring ‘good vibes’ to Love Island villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Jacques O’Neill promises to bring ‘good vibes’ to Love Island villa

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 11:40 pm
Jacques O’Neill has left Castleford Tigers to go into the Love Island villa (PA)
Jacques O’Neill has left Castleford Tigers to go into the Love Island villa (PA)

Professional rugby player Jacques O’Neill said he will bring “laughs” and “good vibes” to the Love Island villa as the ITV2 dating series confirmed he was the latest contestant looking for romance.

The 23-year-old from Cumbria is reportedly the ex-partner of former Liverpool striker Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, who has been in the series since it began last week.

In the teaser for Sunday night’s episode of the show at the end of Friday’s programme, Gemma can be heard saying: “Oh my god, that’s my ex-boyfriend.”

Asked why he was single in an interview released by the show, O’Neill, who underwent surgery for a hamstring injury, said: “I split up with my ex and then I was seeing someone else.

“I was concentrating so much on my rugby and then I had that injury. I think it needs to be the right person, at the right time.”

On what he could bring to the show, O’Neill said: “I’ll bring laughs. I’m very straight up – I don’t beat around the bush. Just good vibes.”

His entrance into the villa will shake up the series even further, after Gemma was stolen from Davide by Luca during Friday’s recoupling.

O’Neill, who said he would be most likely to take a date for a walk rather than dinner or drinks to “see what she’s about”, added that he falls in love “quick” and “I literally know if they’re going to be my girlfriend within a week. I fall pretty quick”.

The sportsman said he was a good catch because “I’m loyal, I’m respectful and I’ve got good manners. I’ll look after someone close to me to the full extent I can”.

He said he would like to have a baby “in two or three years”, adding: “I think I’d be good with babies too, they’d be good looking wouldn’t they?”

Castleford Tigers confirmed the release of hooker O’Neill on Friday, but said they have the first option to re-sign him if he wants to resume his rugby league career.

Meanwhile, Liam Llewellyn will give his first live interview on Sunday night’s episode of Love Island Aftersun after he made a shock exit on Friday night.

Liam made the decision to leave the villa after just four days of being on the programme, telling his fellow islanders: “Obviously we all came here for the same reason but I haven’t really been feeling I have been giving 100% Liam.

“I know what 100% Liam looks like and I am miles off that.”

Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

