Strictly’s Karen Hauer wore ‘fairytale dress’ to marry the love of her life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly’s Karen Hauer wore ‘fairytale dress’ to marry the love of her life

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 12:02 am
Strictly’s Karen Hauer wore ‘fairy tale dress’ to marry the love of her life (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Strictly’s Karen Hauer wore ‘fairy tale dress’ to marry the love of her life (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer walked down the aisle in a “fairytale dress” to marry “the love of my life” Jordan Wyn-Jones during an intimate countryside ceremony.

The couple tied the knot at Chewton Glen in Hampshire on June 7, in the same spot where 32-year-old fitness professional Wye-Jones popped the question in December.

Strictly Come Dancing co-stars Luba Mushtuk, who was a bridesmaid, and Janette Manrara were among the guests celebrating the happy day.

Karen Hauer
Karen Hauer and Jordan Wye-Jones (Hello/PA)

Professional dancer Hauer, who wore a handmade tulle and floral applique gown by Berta, told Hello! magazine: “It’s my fairytale dress. It’s something I never thought I’d go for but I knew right away that it was ‘the dress’ when I tried it on.

“I feel like me in it.”

Speaking about her ceremony, Hauer added: “It was exactly what we had envisioned – but even better. It was like a breath of fresh air for us.

“Everything was easy and happy.”

The wedding comes after the Strictly professionals travelled the length of the UK performing their 36-date live tour.

Hauer, who split from her former co-star Kevin Clifton in 2018 after three years of marriage, said: “I think people will be surprised by the news.

“Having recently been on tour with Strictly, I couldn’t talk about the wedding out loud, it felt precious to have our little secret in our back pocket, but it’s nice to come out and say ‘Hey, we’re married.’”

The groom, who wore a three-piece black suit, spoke of his emotion during the wedding day.

He said: “The second I turned around and caught a glimpse of her, I started welling up. It was something I’d been looking forward to for a while. She looked incredible.”

The couple, who became Instagram official in July 2021, met on social media when Wyn-Jones was based in Australia for work.

Hauer said: “Jordan followed me on Instagram and I followed back, we would like and comment on each other’s posts.

“Never did I think that I would find the love of my life on the other side of the world and that we would meet in such a unique way. But I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Wyn-Jones added: “I knew I was going to marry Karen the first day I met her, but I thought it’d be a bit weird to turn up at her front door and ask then.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal