Stars back campaign to halt Channel 4 privatisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stars back campaign to halt Channel 4 privatisation

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 12:03 am
Siobhan McSweeney has criticised the plan to privatise Channel 4 (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Siobhan McSweeney has criticised the plan to privatise Channel 4 (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

A campaign to stop the privatisation of Channel 4 is being launched with support from celebrities and production companies.

Derry Girls’ star Siobhan McSweeney and Armando Iannucci, creator of The Thick of It, are among those backing the Channel 4 Ain’t Broke campaign.

It brings together 27 production businesses from across the country, alongside supporters like the team behind the new comedy Big Boys, including writer Jack Rooke and actor Jon Pointing, as well as the Archbishop of York, Bishop of Ripon and Bishop of Leeds.

The campaign points to evidence which it says shows the channel is in good financial health and is helping to deliver on the Government’s levelling up agenda.

Channel 4 Ain’t Broke highlights that as a publicly owned broadcaster, funded through advertising, Channel 4 does not cost the taxpayer a penny, instead returning a profit of £74 million last year and contributing £1 billion to the economy.

McSweeney said: “Channel 4 is a huge success story and Derry Girls wouldn’t have happened without it – it’s something to be proud of not something to destroy.

“Right now Channel 4 is boosting the economy and throwing open the door for a new generation of writers, performers, producers and creative thinkers across the country. It ain’t broke – so don’t fix it!”

Mark Williams, from Fin Studios, said: “Channel 4 is the levelling up broadcaster. It supports tons of small businesses like ours all around the country. It gives people a way to get a foot in the door into the industry, whatever their background. It’s time to drop this crazy plan to sell it off.”

The initiative is being co-ordinated by campaign group We Own It.

A Department of Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson said: “The Government, as the ultimate owner of Channel 4, has made the decision to sell. It is our job to take a long-term view on how to best secure the most successful future for the broadcaster and we are clear that a change of ownership is necessary to give Channel 4 the tools to innovate and grow at pace in a rapidly changing media landscape, without the constraints of public ownership.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]